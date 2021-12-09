Entertainment
We salute you: Bollywood mourns the sudden demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Entertainment News
The tragic loss of the Chief of the Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat shocked the whole country. General Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others died in an Indian Air Force helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday (December 8th).
Several Bollywood celebrities have mourned the loss. Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Anupam Kher and others took to social media to pay tribute to Rawat and the others who died in the crash.
Filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted: “Extremely shocked and saddened by the disappearance of General Bipin Rawat, his wife and troops of the Indian Armed Forces. Saluting the courageous and selfless service he has rendered to the nation as we mourn this untimely loss. Power.”
Veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan paid tribute to Rawat and wrote: “We extend our deepest condolences with joined hands.”
Ajay Devgn tweeted: “Sorrow to learn of the untimely passing of General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and his Indian Armed Forces troops. My deepest condolences to all their families.” Paresh Rawal wrote: “PRAYER FOR. CDS SHRI BIPIN RAWAT JI.”
Sidharth Malhotra, shared his recent photo with the late General, on his social media account and wrote: “Really sad and shocked at the tragic loss of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others. It was a honored to meet him recently at Shershaah trailer launch. Om shanti #RestInPeace #BipinRawat. “
A shocking and devastating loss. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the families.
I am honored to have met General Bipin Rawat.
