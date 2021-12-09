A look at other Bollywood families with actress Bahus





Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding festivities are underway at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Vicky comes from a large, loving and welcoming Punjabi family, and they are all delighted to officially welcome Katrina to the family. Vicky is the son of Sham Kaushal, a prominent Bollywood action director, and his wife Veena. Vicky’s brother, Sunny Kaushal, is also an actor. There are several other families with the Bahu actress in Bollywood. Thanks to stereotypes and conditioning in India, most people assume that fiery and belligerent women don’t make good bahu. However, the great ladies and the best Bollywood actresses crushed this thought by becoming one of India’s most popular and beloved Bahu. Now that Katrina will become a Bahu actress for the Kaushal family, it’s a good time to take a look at other Bollywood families who have Bahu actresses. Bachchans Jaya Bachchan, who is a Bahu actress herself, has a fantastic equation with Aishwarya Rai. Everyone remembers the famous incident in which Jaya cleared up the paparazzi for calling her stepdaughter “Ash” instead of “Aishwaryaji” or “Mrs Bachchan”. Pataudis The Pataudi family also has not one, but two daughters-in-law actresses. While Sharmila Tagore transformed the narrative surrounding the Cricket-Bollywood relationship by marrying Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Kareena Kapoor Khan bonded with Saif Ali Khan and became Pataudi’s Begum. Devgns The bond between Kajol and his stepmother Veena Devgan is without a doubt one of the most beautiful relationships in Bollywood. Her mother-in-law, whom she and her children Nysa and Yug affectionately call Amma, often join her on her location shoots. Kapoors The Kapoor family is filled with more stars than can be counted. From Shammi Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, to Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, all replaced by their now popular child stars. It is well known that actress Bahus Neetu Kapoor and Babita had a great relationship with their in-laws and the large family. If Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt get married, there will be another Bahu actress in the big, old family. Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

