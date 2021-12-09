Industry is a hard place to maintain: Krip Kapur Suri

Known for shows like Sadda haq, … Maharana Pratap Actor Krip Kapur Suri says the entertainment industry is a tough place to maintain.

Durr se son chamakti maya nagari for all but in reality it is a difficult place to maintain. The entertainment industry is not an easy place to live, either. When I arrived here, it was after doing a lot of dance performances and theater workshops in Delhi with famous actor and writer Piyushji (Mishra), so also it was extremely difficult to find work, Suri sharing.

I arrived here after doing a lot of dance performances and theater workshops in Delhi with famous actor and writer Piyushji (Mishra). Then it was extremely difficult to find a job, explains the actor who has appeared in series like Kalash and Jeet Gayi Toh Piya.

Adding further, he says, for eight years I had to do many odd jobs in the industry including running like a courier before I finally got the show. EarthlyRahe Tera Pitaah in which I played the main antagonist. Then many great shows followed however, Sadda … make me a familiar face. Subsequently, all the work that came to me was intended for a recognized interpreter and not for a newcomer in difficulty.

Suri is happy that projects for the small and big screen have resumed now. The pandemic has hit us all. Bahut kaam kharab hua. The little that was offered came with uncertainties and low payouts. But we were still lucky because in reality the common man in the world suffered the most, he says.

Suri is currently busy with TV and OTT projects and is happy to have completed a series slated for next year. If the filming of a project is done entirely as an actor, you feel obligated. My Uddhamgarh webcast with actors like Iqbal Khan, Kiran Kumar has been completed and scheduled for next year. This will be my OTT debut followed by another show for a different platform. At the moment I also take care of a television daily Baal Shiv where again I’m playing a larger than life character, he says.