Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor is proudly the headliner of Bollywood’s most progressive mainstream artist on the LGBTQ + community





Movie: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Actors: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, Aanjjan Srivastav, Kanwaljit Singh, Tanya Abrol, Abhishek Bajaj

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Director: Abhishek Kapoor

Where to watch: In theaters

Reviewed by: Russel D’Silva Read also – 3 years of Kedarnath: Abhishek Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, calls him an EXTRAORDINARY SOUL Bollywood does not have the best record when it comes to portraying homosexuality, transgender people, and gays on screen. In fact, while I don’t attribute this in other instances, even I will admit that Bollywood has been largely responsible for perpetuating stereotypes and an overall negative view against the LGBTQ + community. The film industry is trying to redeem itself, however, and not just through arthouse projects. In the middle of this new redemption curve comes Vaani Kapoor’s Ayushmann Khurrana and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui like a breath of fresh air. Also Read – Tadap, Spider-Man No Way Home, Pushpa, 83, Jersey and 5 More Big Screen Releases In December So, are you anxious to find out what to watch this weekend or what to watch this week and wondering if Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is worth your time? Scroll down for my full review of Chandigarh Kare Aashiquias … Also Read – OTT News Today Trending: Ayushmann Khurrana Turns Into Money Heist Professor, Sushmita Sen Calls ‘Lockdown Specialist’ After Aarya 2 & More What is it about Manu (Ayushmann Khurrana) is a weightlifter who falls in love with zumba instructor Maanvi (Vaani Kapoor). All hell broke loose when he realized he had slept with a trans girl, with regressions and ignorance driving a wedge between them, made worse when his family, too, learns the truth. Watch the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui trailer below … What is hot Abhishek Kapoor can breathe hot and cold as a director, luckily he’s having one of his best days when it comes to Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The balance he strikes between narrating an extremely sensitive subject in a commercial and entertaining manner, without any preaching whatsoever is admirable. Of course, we must also give great credit to his screenplay, co-written with Supratik Sen and Tushar Paranjpe, in particular the dialogues, some of which mark the spirits and relativize with a simple stroke. The sex scenes, of which there is a lot of pre-interval, are also very tastefully done, never to titillate, and are essential to the plot. When it comes to performance, Vaani Kapoor has improved in leaps and bounds as Ayushmann Khurrana launches another breezy act. Veterans Aanjjan Srivastav and Kanwaljit Singh are more reliable than ever while support players like Tanya Abrol and Abhishek Bajaj are also doing their part. For a change, the editing in a Bollywood film is crisp, so kudos to Chandan Arora, and Manoj Lobo’s camera work is usable. Thanks also to SachinJigar for refraining from any remixing, with two of their songs, Maafi and Kalle Kalle standing out. What is not It is high time for the new era of Bollywood filmmakers to understand the fundamental fact that no matter where you place your film, you are making a film in Hindi and that it is difficult for people in other states to keep up. native jargon. Some footage of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui bounces off your head because of the excess Punjabi in the movie. Plus, while Ayushmann looks the best he’s ever ripped et al, his physical transformation is still too athletic to convincingly come off as a heavyweight powerlifter. The pre-climax and climax also looks a bit fancy compared to the quality that comes before it, and Ayushmann’s family’s change of mind seems rushed as well. BL verdict Barring a whimsical climax and hasty conclusion, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, is like a breath of fresh air, easily Bollywood’s most progressive, evolved, and informative mainstream film about the LGBTQ + community without any preaching. , with a considerably improved Vaani Kapoor, and more reliable than ever Ayushmann Khurrana leading the show. I go with 3.5 stars out of 5 Evaluation : 3.5 out of 5 Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

