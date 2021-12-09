Age has freed me, says Bollywood star Lara Dutta – News

Roles in “Bell Bottom”, “Call My Agent: Bollywood” and now in Lionsgate Play’s “Hiccups & Hookups” have put the former Miss Universe back in the limelight.

By Kaveree Bamzai Posted: Thu. Dec. 9 2021, 10:29 AM

We don’t seem to have enough of Lara Dutta. She was the delicious Begum Samru in Gurinder Chadha’s “Beecham House” for PBS; fiery policewoman Saumya Shukla in Disney + Hotstars’ Hundred; an almost unrecognizable Indira Gandhi in “Bell Bottom”; an exaggerated version of herself in Netflix’s “Call My Agent: Bollywood”.

And in one of the best roles of her career, newly estranged single mother Vasudha Rao in Kunal Kohli’s “Hiccups & Hookups” for the new streaming service Lionsgate Play.

Time of his life

At 43, she is having fun. Miss Universe in 2000, a year when Priyanka Chopra was Miss World and Dia Mirza was Miss Asia-Pacific International, Lara has been in our cultural consciousness for 21 years.

Her debut in ‘Andaaz’ as the mourning Kajal established her as a branded actress and she has had a fairly successful career in films ranging from hilarious (2007) to the drama ‘Billu’ (2008) to the comedy ‘Housefull’ (2010).

But it’s only now that his naturalistic acting has found the perfect match, with a much more conscious and evolved audience drawn from global streaming shows and Hollywood movies.

“I really feel that age has just freed me,” she said in her very distinctive voice, over the phone from Mumbai.

“I feel lucky in a way that my predecessors ten years ago weren’t. There has been such a wind of change with OTT (over the top) platforms giving actresses the opportunity not to. only to have a career but to really thrive and play amazing roles. The writing is better, the characters are more layered, you don’t play the stereotypical woman who has long been suffering, someone’s girlfriend or the perfect mother. You have the option of playing faulty, evil and ambitious women. So, I’m having the best time of my life, “she adds.

Kunal Kohli, who directed her on ‘Hiccups & Hookups’, agrees: “There are very few shows that talk about women from a realistic perspective. What’s really cool is her involvement in the whole show, ”he said. She was not only preoccupied with her role, but she also mothered Shinnova (who plays her daughter) on film sets, from her hair to her clothes to her performance. “Over the years you develop a sense of confidence in your craft. Lara understood every nuance and every layer perfectly and hit the spotlight. There was no inhibition about anything, how to play intimate scenes, comedy scenes or serious scenes, “he said. said.

Living the dream

She is chosen with a lot of versatility and as an actress maybe she is living her dream, doing the kind of work that she always wanted to do. If there were roles like Saumya it would invariably end in a cat fight with other actresses because there were so few roles like it. “And I’ve never been someone who lobbied for a role,” said Lara, adding that it was so refreshing to be unapologetically ambitious and ruthless. “In Vasudha, I saw a lot of women in their forties that I know who have chosen not to settle down because they have not found the ideal partner or who have come out of marriages and have single parenthood. children in their forties. It’s finish. the days when we were conditioned to believe that everything revolves around your family, your children and your in-laws. and if you are divorced, it must be your children, you must always come second, you are always yours last priority. ”

Shades of Vasudha

It is extremely difficult to seek love or companionship. She likes that Vasudha’s character is scared to death and vulnerable, but in a way she puts herself forward. Lara feels like a little Vasudha has rubbed off on her. “You feel comfortable in your life and stop putting yourself forward. It forced me to step out of my comfort zone,” she says.

Shot during the second phase of the Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai in an extremely harsh environment, there were a lot of standard operating procedures, and it was a huge responsibility to protect yourself and your families.

A woman

For Lara, it’s not just about working in industry, it’s about making the transition, about being an entrepreneur.

“I’m not ready to sit down yet. I’ve always been a feminine woman,” she says.

“When we won Miss India, I was the only girl who was based in Mumbai. I had a matchbox apartment but still had Dia or Priyanka living with me. It’s such a bond, a such brotherhood between husbands, kids and movies. We’re just picking up where we left off. ”

Unlike in the past, there are more opportunities and women don’t have to become each other’s worst enemies to get their hands on what little meat there is. She attributes the change to the #MeToo movement, the argument for ending pay disparities and the idea behind more inclusive sets.

“I honestly believe that if you stand up you should take the others with you. There is enough for everyone now, unlike in the past when no one would take you under your wing or tell you who the right people were to go to. know or places to be seen. I feel like the older ones had it so hard that there was maybe a bit of ‘letting these young people learn the hard way’, ”he adds -she.

She never belonged to a particular camp, but when someone wanted her in his films, he wrote her a role. They appreciated what she brought to the table.

I never wanted to just fill in a space. Now there are more women in the business, more writers, more directors, more cinematographers, more editors. Women are no longer one-dimensional characters, ”she says.

Much more to offer

Indeed, Ruchi Narain who directed her in “Hundred” had a personal bond with Lara which goes back a long way.

She, like the character of Deputy Police Commissioner (ACP) Saumya Shukla, had been relegated to a certain kind of role because she was a beautiful woman as if that was her only quality, she said.

But I knew her and felt that she had a lot more to offer. The character required a lot of bullish strength and a wicked sense of humor from someone who was brutally aware of the way things were, and yet, was willing to fight their way to achieve his ambitions, smiling a smirk at ironies all the way through. I was 100% sure that Lara was the right person and proved me right. Working with her has been a pleasure. She’s smart and understood all of the conflicting layers of the character and was able to give a really fun and nuanced performance. Playing serious roles is always easier, but getting the right amount of frustration, motivation, humor, and meanness, and it’s a feat Lara has pulled off with consummate ease, Narain says.

Lara also heads Arias Skin Care, formulated for Indian skin.

Arias Home is launched, then Arias kidswear Arias being the name of her 10 year old daughter with tennis ace Mahesh Bhupathi spelled backwards.

She has never been so busy. Or happier.

(The author is a veteran journalist and author, most recently of “The Three Khans and the Rise of New India”)