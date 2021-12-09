Amazon Bought Twitch For $ 1 Billion For A Reason: Why Defense Experts Are Watching The Video Game Industry

From Call of Duty to Minecraft, virtual spaces are where more and more people are spending a good part of their lives. Facebook plans to create ametaversea kind of next-gen internet that promises to blur the line between the real and virtual worlds further increases the validityconcerns. And yet, the demand for a virtual environment is only growing.

In fact, Investopedia reports that the video game industry is larger than the movie and music industries.combined. It has become a technology incubator that is changing the way people socialize, communicate and even wage war.

To understand how the video game industry is changing society and even driving innovations in warfare, The Daily Signal spoke with defense experts from the Heritage Foundation.Jacques Carafano,Dakota Wood,Dean Cheng, andJean Venableto hear what they have to say about the video game industry. Here are their thoughts.

The Daily Signal: Why should defense experts care about the video game industry?

Dean Cheng:The technology we are talking about has long overtaken gaming.

It’s a huge industry. It funds technological developments that are widely used in military training today. While simulators are still not a substitute for actual flight time, they do help augment and supplement flight training. It is also used more and more, if I understood correctly, in mission planning.

Dakota Wood:I don’t do any games myself, but I am keeping a close eye on advancements in simulations, virtual reality, the emerging field of augmented reality, and now themetaverse. There is a large audience for drone racing, in which pilots use VR headsets to get the perspective of their drones in flight lessons.

The military services are heavily invested in game-like multiplayer simulations for training army, navy, SOCOM ground applications, and the aviation community uses it to train in multi-aircraft scenarios ( now by associating manned planes with drones).

Given the history of chip processing power leaps and corresponding software development, the game is rapidly expanding beyond Mario.

James Carafano:Since social networks are at the heart of human interaction, any technology that enhances the human experience in a virtual environment could have a significant impact on network warfare.

Virtual environments are, of course, already a thing. The military use them tocoachingMany people experience this through game programs. Computer games play as dominant a role in modern society as listening to the radio in the first half of the 20th century. And as a medium for entertainment and education, gaming eclipses other forms of popular culture technology, from movies to music.

As online and offline games mimic human learning processes by teaching through experience, games can impact the skills, knowledge and attributes of networks.

The game can be used to teach and modify behavior. Games can help develop new skills. They can allow players to plan, test, predict, and help complete real-world tasks.

All technologies that dramatically improve data access and processing and put knowledge into a virtual presence where humans can interact and manipulate it will change the way network warfare is waged in the future.

Network warriors who ignore these developments will find themselves in the later network wars without imagining how to dominate the next ones.

The Daily Signal: How will some of the technologies emerging from the gaming industry change the war?

Carafano:One of the most relevant technological categories here is virtual reality, which is not a single type of technology but a family of capabilities that create a simulated physical environment, real or imagined. This can include software, sensors, motion detectors, gyroscopes, and visualization and projection technologies.

There is a huge appetite for these technologies according toStatistical, it is projected at more than $ 300 billion in 2021.

Although virtual reality technologies are often associated with online games, immersive technologies are already widely used in a number of fields, from medical sciences to military training, engineering and education.

Ultimately, given that network warfare is primarily a human-to-human activity, technologies such as the increase in virtual reality could have a powerful effect.

Jean Venable:The Air Force has tried to develop the ability to link dozens if not hundreds of fifth generation combat simulators on multiple bases with airborne platforms to execute high force employment programs.

They encountered a myriad of challenges that significantly limited those expectations.

The biggest problem, as I understand it, is the latency or delay between a command entered into a computer and when the action is completed in real time. Networks have inherent latency issues that can be resolved, but the only type of latency they can’t solve is the extra latency that comes from the physical distance between simulator locations and planes.

The gaming industry can, and is very good at, developing latency fixes for all game elements in their simulated worlds, but doing so with less malleable weapon system elements, which must follow real world rules. , turns out to be much more difficult.

The gaming industry can help develop a fix or a series of fixes that work for these simulators, but in my conversations with people in the defense industry, they aren’t optimistic.

Carafano:As powerful as these tools are, duplicating the real world into virtual space presents significant challenges.

Most of the most exciting developments are likely to occur in the commercial sector. Facebook, now called Meta, has bet its future on the creation of the metaverse, a fully collaborative virtual environment that they believe will become a platform for social interaction as common as the Internet.

No matter how successful they are in achieving their vision, this effort undoubtedly reflects the face of social media to come.

National security networks will operate in this environment. It is a given. They are likely to benefit greatly from the goods and services of the private sector. The point is that national security networks should pay as much attention to developments in this space as to other emerging technologies.

The Daily Signal: That brings me back to the entertainment side of things. Video games have clearly driven massive societal change for decades, and it continues to grow exponentially. For example: in 2014, the Twitcha web platform that allows users to stream videos of themselves playing video games to subscribers was purchased by Amazon for$ 970 million. What does this say about the game?

Cheng:That does not surprise me. Games can have huge communities straddling the world. EVE Online, a space game, has millions of players. The game has a massive economic component, including millions of dollars in real-world sales for in-game upgrades. In some space battles in EVE,literally hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of ships destroyed.

They also reflect the realities of the real world. Gamers from Ukraine and Russia have apparently gone their separate ways inside games like EVE Online and World of Warcraft as political tensions between their home countries increase.

Carafano:The gaming industry is something that we need to pay attention to because it is important.

What size? According toStatistical: In 2020, the global PC games market revenue was estimated at nearly US $ 37 billion, while the mobile games market generated an estimated revenue of over US $ 77 billion.

In contrast, global cinema box office revenue in 2020 was around $ 12 billion.

Millions of people watch the game’s influencers on Twitch. This world is bigger than video and is already transforming entertainment.

Some Twitch users follow their favorite players online who stream up to10 hours a day. Some online gamblers are so engrossed in these activities that they require mental health services to adjust to normal day-to-day functioning.

Amazon bought Twitch for a billion dollars for a reason.

This piece originally appeared in The daily signal