7 Bollywood Mehendi Designs From Deepika Padukone To Anushka Sharma To Revisit Before Katrina-Vicky’s Wedding





For most Indians, weddings are not just a big day. It is an event that includes both pre and post wedding festivities including sangeet, menehdi, haldi, reception and many more. One of the biggest events is the Mehendi feature which has been glorified by the Bollywood industry. As the saying goes, the darker the color of the mehendi, the more loving the marriage will be! Some of the best celebrity brides in Bollywood have also chosen cute Indian designs for their mehendi events. Also Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who are said to be getting married today, would have an elaborate mehendi party with the best mehendi experts in the industry creating gorgeous designs. Deepika padukone

At her dream Lake Como wedding, Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a Sabyasachi ensemble for her mehendi function. Her mehendi design was elaborate and went up to her elbows with everything from peacocks to lotuses with her fingers covered in henna. Anushka sharma

The Sultan actress also married skipper Virat Kohli in Italy. She painted a lovely picture in a colorful floral lehenga and showcased her paisley henna design that extended down to her forearms. The skipper also had a minimalist design on his palm and showed it off as he posed with his gorgeous wife. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

For her lavish wedding in Mumbai, the actress’ henna also appealed to her elbows. According to reports, Sonam specifically requested that elephant and lotus designs be woven into her mehendi design as they were meaningful to her and her husband Anand Ahuja. Yami Gautam

The actress, who got married in a secret ceremony to Aditya Dhar earlier this year, has kept her henna design as simple as her wedding was. With circular patterns on the palms of her hands and intricate designs on her fingers and wrists, the actress didn’t overdo the henna and left plenty of room on her hands. Neha Dhupia

The actress also married her husband Angad Bedi in a secret ceremony. She showed off her rich brown henna stain left on her hands which featured Indian paisley, floral and ethnic designs. Dhupia’s finger hats were also completely brown with henna. She sported a gorgeous white sari and red bracelets while displaying a toothy and happy smile! Soha Ali Khan

For her low-key wedding to Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan kept her look simple in a Ritu Kumar ensemble. Her mehendi function was at home and Soha was seen having a gala moment with henna all the way up to her forearms and cute circular ethnic designs on her feet as she hung out with her Beagle. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

For his marriage to Abhishek Bachchan, Bachchan’s bahu opted for an intricate mehendi pattern all the way down to his forearms. She wore a pretty baby pink ethnic ensemble with garlands around her neck for her mehendi ceremony. Which diva mehendi pattern do you prefer? Comment below and let us know. ALSO READ: 5 by Bride To Be Katrina Kaif’s Most EXPERIMENTAL Beauty Looks We Fall For

ALSO READ: 5 by Bride To Be Katrina Kaif's Most EXPERIMENTAL Beauty Looks We Fall For

