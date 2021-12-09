Should we choose actors who “live” their roles in real life?

Last week, Eddie Redmayne said he believed, in retrospect, that he was ‘a mistake’ for him to play the role of Lili Elbe, a transgender woman, in Danish girl. To that, he added that he would not accept the role today.

Rethinking casting choices

Danish girl is a biographical drama loosely based on the true story of two artists, Elbe (Redmayne) and Gerda Wegener (Alicia Vikander). Elbe is considered one of the first people to undergo gender reassignment surgery. Redmayne, an Oscar-winning actor, now believes the role should have been given to a transgender actor instead.

Redmayne isn’t the first actor to regret playing a role. Zoe Saldana apologized for playing Nina Simone. Saldana is of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent. Controversially, she used skin-darkening makeup to portray the great singer, songwriter and civil rights activist. She initially defended her decision to take on the role, but last year she said, “I’m so sorry. I know better today and never will. [Simone] is one of our giants and someone else should step in. Someone else should tell their story ”.

The BBC has also been heavily criticized, including by the charity Handicap Scope, for choosing a valid actor (Charlie Heaton) as Joseph Merrick in the remake of The elephant man. Actor Adam Pearson, who suffers from type 1 neurofibromatosis, the disease that is believed to have caused Merrick’s physical deformities, noted that he didn’t even have the opportunity to audition for the role.

Some will say that this new regret is ridiculous, because it goes against the interests of acting. Spiked’s Brendan O’Neill said ‘oi, Redmayne – just try to act. And stop pontificating ”. It’s of course true that the whole point of acting is, well, to get into the character and act. Pretending to be someone other than yourself and doing it convincingly is arguably the hallmark of a very great actor – think Leonardo DiCaprio in What is Gilbert Raisin eating?.

However, I do not agree that the identity of an actor should not be taken into account at all. Redmayne played the role of Lili beautifully. And John Hurt didn’t need to have a deformity in real life for him to perfectly capture the character of Joseph Merrick in the 1980 version of Elephant man.

But an actor will undoubtedly rely on personal experience to decide how to portray a certain character. The fact that Olly Alexander being gay himself may have been one of the reasons he was able to give such a memorable performance as Ritchie in It’s a Sin. Alexander has speak about his experience of homophobic bullying at school, which prompted him to self-harm. This discrimination undoubtedly helped him grasp the stigma that gay men like Ritchie would have encountered during the AIDS pandemic of the 1980s. As Adam Pearson said: ‘As actors, you bring your luggage to the table. Everyone has this inner darkness; that inner self they can tap into ”.

So who should have the role?



It should be noted that ethnic minorities, transgender actors and actors with disabilities are still under-represented in film and television. For example, People with Disabilities represent 18 percent of the UK population, but only 6.5 percent of them are represented on screen. The implication is that the industry does not change them when it comes to providing opportunities for actors with disabilities. Needless to say, it is still overwhelmingly the case that able-bodied actors are almost exclusively chosen to play disabled roles.

Yet while an actor’s identity and personal experience are valuable assets when it comes to choosing a cast, they’re not the only things that matter. Consider another character played by Redmayne; world-renowned scientist Stephen Hawking. Hawking suffered from motor neuron disease and was in a wheelchair for most of his life. Redmayne gave a very skillful performance as a crippled genius in The theory of everything – pocketing an Oscar for his superlative acting skills. But Redmayne, as we know, does not suffer from MND. Additionally, no apology has been offered for snatching the role from another actor who has it. And what about Colin Firth? He has no speech impediment himself, but won an Oscar for his portrayal of King George VI in The king’s speech. Does he now humbly admit that another actor with an actual speech impediment would have done a better job?

Obviously, while Hawking and King George VI both had significant disabilities, that wasn’t the only thing to consider when deciding who to choose in these roles. Hawking was one of the world’s greatest scientists, and King George VI ascended to the throne at a difficult time in British history after his brother’s abdication. These points also count. An actor should probably be judged on what he can bring to the character in general and not just having shared some key experiences with her.

I think Redmayne really regrets playing Lili. But it’s also possible that he is protecting himself in the face of mounting criticism for taking on the role.

I also think a transgender actor could have played Lili Elbe better than Redmayne. But the fact that Redmayne gave a memorable performance in Danish girl should not be rejected. He was able to bring something unique to this part in the absence of personal experience as a transgender woman. And that’s what we should be focusing on: an actor’s ability to empathize and enter into another’s life experiences and situations that are not their own.