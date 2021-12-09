I’m not gonna play it safe anymore

Bombay: Parineeti Chopra made her debut 10 years ago with the movie “Ladies vs Ricky Bahl”. She followed up with brilliant acting performances in films like “Ishaqzaade”, “Shuddh Desi Romance” and “Hasee Toh Phasee”, “The Girl On The Train” and “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”. In her 10th year in the cinema, the actress says she will no longer play it safe in her career.

Parineeti says, “I have been fortunate enough to work in some of the defining films in Indian cinema history and to collaborate with some of the best directors, actors and technicians in our illustrious film industry. When you love your job, time flies and it happened to me.

“As I finish 10 years in the cinema, I feel like I have just started my journey. I can’t wait to go for my next decade in the movies. I love the kind of offers that come to me because I have the freedom to express myself freely.

Parineeti added: “I’m not going to play it safe anymore.”

The actress pointed out that with “The Girl on the Train” and “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”, the directors see her “in a new light and give me the kind of work I always wanted to do.”

Parineeti will then be seen in films like “Uunchai” with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and “Animal” opposite Ranbir Kapoor.