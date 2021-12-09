Entertainment
Timeline of events since Jussie Smollett reported the attack
CHICAGO (AP) Jussie Smollett is on trial for lying to the Chicago police when the former Empire actor and R&B singer said he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack nearly three years ago. Some key moments in history:
January 22, 2019
Smollett receives a racist and homophobic threat letter at the Chicago studio where Empire is filmed. Police later say they believe Smollett sent the letter himself.
January 29, 2019
Jussie Smollett tells police he was attacked by two men in downtown Chicago at 2 a.m. The actor says the men used racist and homophobic slurs, wrapped a rope around his neck, and poured an unknown substance on him. Police said Smollett, who is black and gay, told detectives that attackers also shouted he was in MAGA country, an apparent reference to President Donald Trumps’ Make America Great Again campaign slogan that some critics of Trump characterize it as racist and discriminatory.
January 30, 2019
Chicago Police said they looked at hundreds of hours of surveillance camera footage, including Smollett walking downtown, but none showed the attack. Police Obtain and Release Images of Two People they want to question, calling them people of interest.
Reports of an assault on Smollett spark outrage and support for him on social media from some politicians and celebrities.
January 31, 2019
Smolletts family release statement calling the attack a hate crime and disputing allegations that it changed his story.
February 1, 2019
Smollett issues statement saying he’s OK, that he’s working with the authorities and has been 100 percent factual and consistent at all levels.
February 2, 2019
Smollett opens concert in West Hollywood, California, with a moving speech, saying he had to play the series because he couldn’t let his attackers win.
February 13, 2019
Chicago Police pick up two Nigerian brothers from Chicago’s OHare International Airport after police learned that at least one was working on Empire. The police question them and search their apartment.
Feb. 15, 2019
Chicago police release brothers without charge after arresting them on suspicion of assault and detaining them for nearly 48 hours. A police spokesperson said they are no longer suspects.
February 16, 2019
Police say investigation has changed after detectives interviewed the brothers and requested a follow-up interview with Smollett. His lawyers say he feels the victim of reports that he played a role in the assault.
February 17, 2019
Chicago Police Contact Smolletts Attorney To Tell Him She Still Wants To Interview him again because new information has shifted their investigation.
February 19, 2019
Chicago chief prosecutor Cook County District Attorney Kim Foxx is withdrawing from the investigation. His office says the decision was made out of caution …
February 20, 2019
Prosecutors accuse Smollett of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report about the alleged attack.
February 21, 2019
Chicago Police said Smollett was surrendering to face a disorderly driving misdemeanor charge, which carries a sentence of up to three years in prison.
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson Smollett said organized the attack because he was unhappy with his salary and wanted publicity. Investigators say they have a check for $ 3,500 that Smollett used to pay the two brothers to help him.
February 22, 2019
Empire producers say Smolletts character will be deleted of the last two episodes of the season.
March 7, 2019
A Cook County grand jury returns a 16-count indictment accusing Smollett of falsely reporting an offense.
March 26, 2019
Lawyers for Smolletts said the charges alleging he lied to police were dropped.
March 28, 2019
City official says Chicago is looking for $ 130,000 de Smollett to cover the cost of investigating his reported beating, which police say was staged.
April 11, 2019
The city of Chicago files a complaint seek to recover the costs of the investigation.
April 15, 2019
Cook County prosecutors’ office releases thousands of documents in the Smollett case in response to requests for open cases, including a text from Foxx calling Smollett a stranded celebrity who was overcharged.
23 april 2019
Brothers who said they helped Smollett organize attack file libel lawsuit against the lawyers of the actors.
23 Aug 2019
Judge appoints former U.S. prosecutor Dan Webb as a special prosecutor to investigate the reasons why the charges against Smollett were dropped.
February 11, 2020
Webb says grand jury overturns six-count indictment against Smollett, accusing him of lying to the police.
February 24, 2020
Smollett pleads not guilty to reinstated charges.
October 15, 2021
Judge James Linn denies last-ditch effort to dismiss criminal case against Smollett and sets his trial for November 29.
November 29, 2021
Start of the Smolletts trial with selection of the jury and opening statements by the lawyers.
December 6, 2021
Smollett testifies in his own defense.
December 8, 2021
The jury begins the deliberations in the Smolletts trial.
Discover the full coverage of access points of the Jussie Smollett case.
