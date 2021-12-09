Port Angeles Marathon Association donates funds





PORT ANGELES – The Port Angeles Marathon Association has donated $ 30,000 to local community organizations, including $ 14,500 to the Peninsula Trails Coalition for the upkeep of the Olympic Discovery Trail. The donation to the Peninsula Trials Coalition (PTC) was the largest provided by the Marathon Association, which concluded its 2021 series of races last week, said Victoria Jones, race director. Throughout the year, the Port Angeles Marathon Association (PAMA) hosts five events on the Olympic Discovery Trail: the Elwha River Bridge Run, the Railroad Bridge Run, the North Olympic Discovery Marathon, the Larry Scott Trail Run and the Jamestown Glow Run. Jeff Bohman, president of the Peninsula Trials Coalition, Olympic Discovery Trail, said the organization is grateful. “PTC is truly grateful for the substantial financial support from the Port Angeles Marathon Association and the many event participants from across the United States and even beyond,” said Bohman, chair of the Trails Coalition, a group volunteers who help build, protect, grow and maintain the trail. “We are placing more and more emphasis on the tools, equipment and capacity necessary to maintain the ever-evolving Olympic Discovery Trail. These funds will make a big difference in our maintenance capabilities. Jones said, “PAMA is extremely privileged to have donated over $ 30,000 to the community in 2021. The generosity and support we have received from our participants across the country is incredible. “We are fortunate to be able to continually give back to our community and to the trail that is always there for us. ” Other organizations that have received donations from PAMA in 2021 are Port Angeles High School Class of 2021, Crescent Girls and Boys Basketball Teams, Hurricane Ridge Ski Club, Hamilton Elementary School , Lincoln Park BMX, Clallam Mosaic, Port Angeles Swim Club, The PAHS Group, The Nor’wester Rotary Club, The Ranahan Pony Club, PAHS Women’s Tennis, Port Angeles Wrestling Club, The Runners Parents Group – The Booster Club from the PAHS Cross Country Team – YMCA Youth and Government, Sequim Wolf Pack, Sequim Football Boosters, Storm King Soccer Lightning Team and the class of 2022 Crescent School. For more information on the Olympic Discovery Trail or to make a donation, see www.olympicdiscoverytrail.org/donate. Registration for all Port Angeles Marathon Association events is open now. For more details see www.runthepeninsula.com or email [email protected].



