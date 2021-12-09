Jussie Smollett’s trial, accused of faking hate crimes, goes to jury





Content of the article CHICAGO The jury began its deliberations on Wednesday in the trial of actor Jussie Smollett, a former star of the television series Empire, accused of orchestrating a hate crime against himself to raise his profile.

Content of the article The actor, who is black and openly gay, faces six counts of disorderly conduct in Cook County circuit court for making false reports to police. Smollett, 39, denied rigging the attack, pleading not guilty in February 2020. He testified this week and told the jury there was no hoax, according to NBC. The affair has become a touchstone in the fiery cultural wars under President Donald Trump. Celebrities and others have rushed to support Smollett when he first accused in early 2019 of being the victim of a hate crime and said his attackers shouted This is MAGA country, a reference to the Trump brand slogan Make American Great Again. Smollett told police he was accosted on a dark street by two masked strangers in January 2019. According to Smolletts’ account, his attackers threw a noose around his neck and poured chemicals on him while he was shouting racist and homophobic slurs and expressions of support for Trump.

Content of the article A month later, police arrested Smollett, accusing him of paying $ 3,500 to two brothers to organize the attack in a hoax aimed at winning public sympathy and raising his profile in the entertainment world. We apologize, but this video failed to load. During his testimony on Monday, Smollett contradicted the testimony of two brothers, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who said last week that Smollett paid them to organize a fake attack. Smolletts’ acting career has faded since the incident. He lost his singer-songwriter role in the final season of Empire, a Fox televised hip-hop drama that ended a five-year series in 2020. His case took an unexpected turn in the spring of 2019 when the Cook County prosecutor’s office dropped a 16-count indictment against him in exchange for Smollett’s loss of his $ 10,000 bond without admitting. wrongdoing. The dismissal drew criticism from then-mayor Rahm Emanuel and the city’s police commissioner, who called the reversal a miscarriage of justice. A five-month investigation concluded that Smollett’s prosecution was justified. HUNTER: the trials of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jussie Smollett share pride CNN’s Don Lemon under fire for role in Jussie Smollett scandal Jussie Smollett testifies that he had sex and took cocaine with his attacker

