Bollywood endorsed Lehengas to rock this wedding season





Rumors have spread over time with the designer ensemble Katrina Kaif chose to wear to her wedding. While we are still debating whether she chose between Sabyasachi or Manish Malhotra lehengas, we can’t wait to see what actress Sooryavanshi walks down the aisle into. As Katrina Kaif lets us guess what she will wear to her wedding ceremony, we choose gorgeous lehengas worn by our favorite Bollywood stars and designed by some of India’s top fashion designers. Each set worn by the actresses is a perfect choice to prepare for your wedding! While pink and red seems to be a favorite shade to choose for your wedding lehenga, there is also coral lavender, and ivory and gold you can experiment with this wedding season. With bold silhouettes in traditional embroidery taking center stage, give your lehenga the love it deserves this wedding season. Alia Bhatt in Manish Malhotra Stunning and gorgeous Alia Bhat looks radiant in a holographic Manish Malhotra lehenga chikankari paired with an ornate corset blouse. The outfit makes a perfect ensemble for a cocktail party or sangeet party, where you can let loose and dance the night away. Sara Ali Khan in Mayur Girotra Sara Ali Khan stuns in a printed silk Gadwal lehenga from the Mayur Girotras Baawli couture collection. Featuring a mix of colors complementing the printed lehenga, the set is enhanced with intricate embroidery amalgamated with gota, mirrors and tilla sequins. Janhvi Kapoor in Rahul Mishra Love nature? Then this hand-embroidered mushroom lehenga paired with an embroidered blouse and Dupatta by Rahul Mishra is a must-have. Stunning, Janhvi rocks this silk organza lehenga ensemble with pizazz. Bhumi Pednekar in Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor How elegant Bhumi Pednekar is in this hand-embroidered cream and gold lehenga, designed by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor. Detailed with thread, mirrors, gota and resham, lehenga is a perfect choice for a wedding reception or sangeet ceremony. Aditi Rao Hydari in Tarun Tahiliani The ever-graceful Aditi Rao Hydariis seen here in a hand-woven Tarun Tahiliani lehenga kalidar from the Labels Textile Series. Paired with a brocade blouse and crumpled dupatta, the lehenga is a vibrant piece in shades of ivory and magenta. Dia Mirza in Sanjev Marwaaha Inspired by Mughal floral and architectural motifs, the Dia Mirzas Effect set by Sanjev Marwaahalehenga is one of a kind. The ivory bridal lehenga with gold weave is made from pure linen silk satin with a woven golden kasab and it is embellished with zardozi embroidery. Priyanka Chopra in Falguni Shane Peacock Priyanka is seen wearing a handcrafted beige-based ivory lehenga with intricate silver and gold embroidery; and adorned with pearls, sequins, crystals and pearls. The lehenga is worn with a crystal encrusted long sleeve blouse and tulle dupatta. Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

