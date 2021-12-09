Monster’s Ball Child actor Coroni Calhoun Sr dies at age 30





Coroni Calhoun Sr., who played Halley Berry’s son Tyrell Musgrove in the 2001 movie “Monster’s Ball”, has died at the age of 30. Calhoun, from New Sarpy, Louisiana, was 10 when he took on the onscreen role. It was his first screen appearance and he didn’t play a role in film or television afterwards. Her mother, Theresa Bailey, confirmed to the CBS New Orleans branch that Calhoun died on October 13. Bailey said the cause was congestive heart failure and lung problems. Bailey had started a GoFundMe campaign to cover funeral costs. Thursday, the goal on the GoFundMe page was listed as $ 14,000, with $ 10,500 collected. On Tuesday, the family hit their original goal of $ 10,000 after donations from Berry and filmmaker Lee Daniels, who was one of the film’s producers. Berry and Daniels are listed as the top two donors on the GoFundMe page with contributions of $ 3,394 each. Berry became the first black actress to win an Oscar for Best Actress for her role in “Monster’s Ball” and remains the only black woman to win in this category. She portrayed Leticia Musgrove, a woman who has a relationship with a prison officer, played by Billy Bob Thornton. The film was shot in New Orleans. Photo by Frank Micelotta / GettyImages In a 2002 interview With iOfilm, Berry said she found it hard to fault Calhoun for being overweight in character because he was truly an overweight young boy in real life. The actress said she found herself kissing and hugging him every minute before and after and really investing in him. From the story, Calhoun bravely replied, “Well, whatever you do to me, Halle Berry, it won’t be any worse than what the kids in school do to me.” Bailey’s fundraising appeal remains on the GoFundMe page. It reads: Hello community, family and friends, I know this is a difficult time for everyone, however I am inclined to ask for your help as my son needs the support of his community. Coronji Calhoun Sr. recently joined the ancestors to watch over me and our family on October 13, 2021. At the age of ten he played Tyrell, son of Lawrence (Sean P. Diddy Combs) and Leticia Musgrove (Halle Berry ) in the 2001 Oscar-winning film, Monster’s Ball. Unfortunately, we didn’t have any life insurance policies on him (as we didn’t expect this tragedy to happen to us) prior to his transition. Now, we ask for generosity in your giving as we prepare to offer Coronji a sacred celebration of life. Thank you for your prayers, calls, texts and selfless support! Bailey added this update on Wednesday: On behalf of the Calhoun and Bailey family, I want to thank everyone who has found in their hearts to provide the financial support they so badly need to let Coronji Sr. rest. We are blown away by the outpouring of love whose Coronji’s community and adoptive family have shown this during our grieving process. Although the financial burden has been lightened, we still mourn the loss of my son. As we close this chapter, we ask you, remembering him, to love your neighbor as yourself, for this is what Coronji has done for his entire community. Blessings and peace,

Therese C. Bailey

