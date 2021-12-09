Nick Cannon leads audience in moving prayer after son’s death

Nick Cannon talks about his last moments with his 5 month old son Zen.

The little boy, who Cannon, 41, shared with model Alyssa Scott, died of a brain tumor over the weekend.

On “The Nick Cannon Show,” Cannon tearfully described taking Zen to the ocean to watch the sunrise on Sunday morning. The TV personality explained that he woke up and felt drawn to the water.

Holding my son for the last time was a beautiful setting, an emotional Cannon told viewers. The family also got to watch the sunset together.

Wednesday, Cannon leads the audience in sincere prayer before starting his show: “Father, we may not understand everything but we know your purpose,” he prayed. “We know that we are not up to your glory, but never to your grace.”

He said he felt “numb” when he announced Zen’s death.

“I am in mourning, I feel guilty on so many levels”, Cannon revealed in his show. “I never wanted to exploit this. I have kept it a secret for so long since I learned of Zen’s diagnosis, out of respect for his mother, Alyssa.”

Cannon praised Scott’s courage and grace throughout Zen’s cancer battle.

Alyssa was the strongest woman I have ever seen. She was the best mom and continues to be the best mom she can be, he said.

Photographer Candice Berman paid tribute to Zen and her parents in an Instagram post. Berman has painted Zen portraits twice.

What a beautiful, sweet little boy and what a strong mom he has, Berman wrote in part. I feel so lucky to have met him and his mother. I can’t even begin to imagine what her mom and dad are going through right now.

Zens’ nickname was Z Chill because he always smiled, Cannon said.

Cannon said her son was around 2 months old when he started to have breathing problems.

I noticed he had this nice sized head as well, Cannon said.

Shortly after the onset of symptoms, Zen was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a complication of a brain tumor. He underwent surgery and had a shunt placed to drain the accumulated fluid.

But last month, around Thanksgiving, things got worse.

The tumor began to grow much faster, Cannon explained.

Only about 1,200 to 1,500 children under the age of 4 are diagnosed with brain tumors each year, according to Dr. Susan Chi, associate director of pediatric neuro-oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Boston Childrens Hospital.

Brain tumors in children are very rare, Chi told NBC News.

Zen was Canon’s youngest child. Wild N Out star and DJ Abby De La Rosa welcomed twins, Zion and Zillion, in June. He shares a son, Golden, 4, and daughter, Powerful Queen, 11 months, with Brittany Bell. He is also the father of twins, Monroe and Moroccan, 10, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

I am so grateful to all of my family for coming together during this time and being so loving and nonjudgmental, Cannon said on Tuesday.

He dedicated the show to his “son-in-law Z”.

