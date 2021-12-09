Vicky-Katrina Marriage: True or False? Are these photos of Bollywood star Katrina Kaifs mehendi







Image Credit: Twitter / @ badasszoya

Photos of Katrina Kaif in a lime green saree and henna on both hands are all around and fans believe they are photos from actress mehendi’s ceremony, which took place on Tuesday at Six Senses Resort in Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. Kaif, who is set to marry Vicky Kaushal, has so far been silent on details of their nuptials, even banning guests from sharing photos on social media, so these images have come as a shock. One of Kaifs’ fan pages wrote: “She is literally enjoying and being so happy and beaming on her special day. #VickyKatrinaWedding #KarinaVickywedding #vickatwedding.” Unfortunately, someone popped their bubble, stating that the photos were NOT from her wedding but from an ad the hangar had worked on earlier. This advertisement was for a well-known Indian jewelry brand and also featured Amitabh Bachchan and his wife, Jaya Bachchan. Well watch the video here … Kaif and Kaushal, who are about to tie the knot today, will have two wedding ceremonies to honor the traditions and cultures of both parties. Earlier on Wednesday, guests were clicked in the halls of the Six Senses Fort Barwara hotel after the “Haldi” ceremony. Guests were seen donning yellow-colored clothing in keeping with the theme of the ceremony. The ‘Haldi’ ceremony was followed by a ‘Sangeet’ evening which saw performances by legendary singer Gurdas Maan and acclaimed music composers Shankar Mahadevan and Ehsaan Noorani, who are favorites of Vicky’s father, Sham Kaushal. In addition, British Indian musician Manj Musik, known for his hits like “Singh is Kinng”, “Sadi Gali” and “Paisa Paisa” performed to Punjab beats. The bride and groom’s three-day wedding festivities began on Tuesday at the lavish Six Senses Fort Barwara, a fort turned hotel in Rajasthan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/bollywood/vicky-katrina-wedding-real-or-fake-are-these-bollywood-star-katrina-kaifs-mehendi-photos-1.1639037976295 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos