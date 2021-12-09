Roseanne’s Beloved Actor John Goodman Shows Off 90 Pound Weight Loss: Diet Tip Revealed





It was the television legend who played the portly Dan Conner on the classic American sitcom, Roseanne. But beloved actor John Goodman showed off a very different look when he made a red carpet appearance on December 6. After shedding 90 pounds, the actor was all smiles as he stepped out in Los Angeles, staying casual in blue jeans and a tweed jacket. Social media users were quick to share their shock at her slimmed down look. John Goodman actor in 2014. Credit: Tyler kaufman / Getty Images North America Holy shit, it’s John Goodman now, one Twitter user exclaimed. Wow, respect, added another. So how and when did the star approach her weight? According to a British publication, the sunJohn began by quitting binge drinking in 2007 after winning an Emmy for an appearance on Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip. I had to go accept an Emmy Award, he said. So I missed the rehearsal because I was drunk. And then by the time Sunday morning rolled around, I was shaking. John Goodman attends TUBI’s “The Freak Brothers” held at Fred Segal on December 6th, 2021. Credit: Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images I was still drinking, but I was still shaking. I had the clarity of thought that I needed to be hospitalized. I called my wife, it was like turning into a Gestapo. And she made a few phone calls; we got me into a treatment center, I rehab there and decided I liked the feeling. And it’s been 14 years. His alcohol ban meant that in 2016 he had lost 45 pounds, but he was not finished yet. Hiring personal trainer Mackie Shilstone, to help change his life, John began to adopt a Mediterranean style diet – focusing on fish, olive oil, vegetables, nuts and fruits. . He also started taking 10,000 to 12,000 steps a day and exercising six days a week. It didn’t happen overnight, it was an ongoing process, Mackie told the New York Post in 2015. It takes strategic planning. This time he really wanted to do it.

