Hollywood Seems Too Much – Massachusetts Daily Collegian

I recently watched No Time to Die, the 25th film in the James Bond series, and left the cinema satisfied with the end of the film. Still, what really struck me about the movie was its underlying message about the endings.

The film will be the last in the franchise to welcome Daniel Craig as the titular secret agent, so it’s only fitting that the film is above all a statement about accepting the end of all things; of loss, of moving on and how the temporary nature of life is what gives it meaning. (Don’t take this as a spoiler.)

When I left the cinema, I took these messages as an implication on films in general; we don’t need to do a sequel, remake, or spin-off for every big Hollywood movie that manages to make a profit. It’s good to make a movie and say, it was good, let’s leave it now.

The reality is that Hollywood treats too many films with unnecessary sequel for the sole purpose of making quick money.

So maybe Hollywood’s over-reliance on sequels is a symptom of the main problem: pure greed and capitalism. The industry knows that people are more likely to see movies about characters or franchises with which they are familiar. This is the exact reason Disney tries to make unnecessary and boring live-action adaptations of its classic animated films, and why the Star Wars franchise has about a dozen different installments and the Fast & Furious franchise has nine. (To be fair, James Bond is one of the oldest franchises in movie history, with films dating back to the ’60s.)

These immortal franchises have a fair share of solid, well-written movies, but are offset by just as many (or more) terrible hiccups. A rule of law in the movie world is that when a studio keeps making variations and sequels of the same movies over and over again, they tend to get worse with each installment. Not only that, but they can belittle the ends of previous installments by renewing or contradicting a resolution designed to close the story.

Since the primary motivation for sequels and remakes is often money, studios end up finding ways to invalidate previous films that ended just to continue the franchise. As audience members, we’ve seen it with the Alien movies, the recent Star Wars sequels (and arguably back to Episode VI, with the creation of a new Death Star just for the plot), Marvel and DC superhero franchises, and many more films with the usual twist of a supposedly dead character or defeated group that’s sort of back and better than ever – or a new villain which is really old wine in a new bottle.

Of course, that’s not to say that no movie should have a sequel (I’d rather have sequelae than the recent trend of making four-hour superhero movies.) In the case of shows like Toy Story, the studio miraculously manages to make a sequel as good – if not better – than the previous installment, introducing new themes and storylines that add to the original rather than remove it.

However, these few films are exceptions. What studios need most is restraint. Then again, why would they do this if the end result is more money and not quality art? There are so many new original movies that haven’t been made yet that could make the same amount of money as a new James Bond or Marvel movie because the movies are so expensive to make, rely so much on the suites crowds out the new ideas that the studios need.

Imagine if the original Star Wars was never made because 20th Century Fox canned it in favor of a mediocre remake? Thankfully, never know because they tried their luck with George Lucas’ groundbreaking space / western opera, influenced by everything from samurai movies and pulp fiction comics to novels by Isaac Asimov and ancient mythology.

Right now, the next game-changing breath of fresh air is waiting to be taken. In other words, if only a Hollywood studio gave it a shot at another underwhelming, big-budget sequel. If current trends continue, it seems unlikely.

Liam Rue can be reached at [email protected]