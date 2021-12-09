Who reigned over the “Most Tweeted About Bollywood Actors” charts?





Twitter is considered one of the fastest mediums to go viral with news, views, graphical updates, informative videos, funny posts, and memes. The microblogging platform announced some of the top topics, people, and trends that contributed the most to these tweets. Among Bollywood stars, Sonu Sood and Alia Bhatt were the most tweeted actors this year. Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma were the other names on the list. At the same time, Tamil superstar Vijay tops the list of the entertainment industry’s most beloved and retweeted posts. Alia Bhatt becomes most tweeted Bollywood actress in India this year According to Twitter, Alia Bhatt was the most tweeted actress in Bollywood. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma, took the respective places in the top 5. Alia hasn’t had a movie release this year, but her work at multiple companies has become a topic of discussion. The 28-year-old has several films slated for release in 2022, and the work surrounding those companies appears to have interested Twitteratti. She will be seen in movies like RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra, Darlings next year, and also signed the 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani This year. Apart from that, the buzz surrounding his alleged marriage to Ranbir Kapoor, has also dominated the Vine. Sonu Sood has made headlines for his charitable initiatives which he launched during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, income tax raids on his properties also made headlines. Recently, news of his sister Malvika’s entry into politics had also made headlines. Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan took the respective places in the Top 5 after Sonu. Vijay’s message for Beast most liked and retweeted tweet Tamil superstar Vijay’s post announcing his movie Beast has been loved by 342.3K people and has been retweeted 150.6K times, topping the Entertainment Department’s charts. Virat Kohli’s tweets about the birth of his daughter and MS Dhoni, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet about the Indian cricket team were some of the other highlights of the early lists.

