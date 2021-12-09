Lina Wertmller, Italian director of provocative films, dies at 93

Lina Wertmller, who has combined sexual warfare and leftist politics in provocative and genre-defying films The Seduction of Mimi, Swept Away and Seven Beauties, which established her as one of the most original directors of the 1970s, is died overnight at her home in Rome. , announced Thursday the Italian Ministry of Culture and the LaPresse news agency. She was 93 years old.

Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said in a statement that Ms. Wertmllers’ unparalleled class and style has left their mark on Italian and world cinema, The Associated Press reported. Grazie, Lina, he said.

She was the first woman to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Director for Seven Beauties (1975).

Ms Wertmller, an Italian despite her German-sounding surname, has burst onto the film scene with a series of idiosyncratic films that have propelled her to the top of European directors. All had screenplays written by her, and most drew on the talents of her two favorite actors: Giancarlo Giannini, generally portrayed as an unfortunate macho victim of the injustices of Italian society and bewildered by women, and Mariangela Melato as the always difficult and complicated love interest.