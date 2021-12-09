Entertainment
Lina Wertmller, Italian director of provocative films, dies at 93
Lina Wertmller, who has combined sexual warfare and leftist politics in provocative and genre-defying films The Seduction of Mimi, Swept Away and Seven Beauties, which established her as one of the most original directors of the 1970s, is died overnight at her home in Rome. , announced Thursday the Italian Ministry of Culture and the LaPresse news agency. She was 93 years old.
Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said in a statement that Ms. Wertmllers’ unparalleled class and style has left their mark on Italian and world cinema, The Associated Press reported. Grazie, Lina, he said.
She was the first woman to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Director for Seven Beauties (1975).
Ms Wertmller, an Italian despite her German-sounding surname, has burst onto the film scene with a series of idiosyncratic films that have propelled her to the top of European directors. All had screenplays written by her, and most drew on the talents of her two favorite actors: Giancarlo Giannini, generally portrayed as an unfortunate macho victim of the injustices of Italian society and bewildered by women, and Mariangela Melato as the always difficult and complicated love interest.
Broadly speaking, Ms Wertmller was a political filmmaker, but no one could ever really understand what the politics were. A keen sense of human limitations tempered his natural penchant for anarchy. The struggle was noble and the social structure rotten, but the outcome was still uncertain.
Archaic codes of honor defeat the main character of The Seduction of Mimi, a stupid Sicilian worker, played by Mr. Giannini, whose neglected wife stages a sexual revolt. In Swept Away (1974), Ms. Wertmller turned the Italian power structure upside down by giving the humble deckhand Gennarino (Mr. Giannini again) absolute power over the wealthy and arrogant Raffaella (Ms. Mercato) after a shipwreck.
After being dominated and abused, Gennarino turns the situation around and Raffaella becomes his beloved slave until the two are saved and the old order reasserts itself. Feminists oppose it. With a bit of characteristic obscurity, Ms. Wertmller explained that since Raffaella embodies bourgeois society, she therefore represents man.
In Seven Beauties (1975), Ms. Wertmller again courted outrage by using a German concentration camp as the setting for a dark comedy, with wacky overtones. This time Mr. Giannini played Pasqualino Farfuso, a cowardly and charming two-bit Neapolitan deserter who, determined to survive at all costs, seduces the sadistic commander of the camps and, led by her, murders other prisoners. Critics were divided over the film’s merits, but it earned Ms Wertmller the Oscar nomination. It wasn’t until 1994, when Jane Campion was nominated for The Piano, that another woman would be nominated.
Ms. Wertmllers’ reputation, still higher in the United States than in Europe, remained uncertain. With Seven Beauties, writes critic John Simon, Ms. Wertmller has risen to the highest regions of cinematographic art, in the company of great directors. Critic David Thomson, on the other hand, called her American popularity in the 1970s as likely inevitable in a country hungry for a woman purveyor of intelligent cultural artifacts.
And her form of sex politics has met with hostility from critics like Pauline Kael, Molly Haskell and Ellen Willis, who have branded it as hateful to women who claims to be a feminist.
Tiny and talkative, with a fierce smile and immediately recognizable white-rimmed glasses, Ms Wertmller disarmed criticism by unleashing torrents of verbal explanations in a gritty viola. Vincent Canby, after listening to her on a publicity tour for her first English-language film, The End of the World in Our Usual Bed on a Night Full of Rain (1978), wrote in The New York Times that she had spoken enthusiastically and so at length and so clearly that (to vary an old Hollywood joke), it looks like Warner Brothers had better cut the film and distribute the director.
Arcangela Felice Assunta Wertmller von Elgg Spaol von Braueich was born in Rome on August 14, 1928, into a family of noble Swiss descent. His mother was the former Maria Santamaria-Maurizio; her father, Federico, was a renowned lawyer and domestic tyrant with whom she constantly quarreled. After obtaining a teaching certificate, she covered her bets by simultaneously enrolling in the Faculty of Law and a Stanislavskian Drama Academy in Rome. The theater won.
During the 1950s, Ms. Wertmller toured with a puppet theater, wrote musicals for television, and worked as an actress and director. Her best friend, married to Marcello Mastroianni, introduced her to Federico Fellini, who hired him as assistant director on 8, an overwhelming experience that opened up the world of cinema to him.
In 1963, she directed her own film, Les Lézards, a study of provincial life in the vein of Fellinis I Vitelloni. It was followed by the eccentric Lets Talk About Men (1965), a study of sexual politics that foreshadowed his later explorations of the subject.
Ms. Wertmllers’ long collaboration with Mr. Giannini began in television, when she directed him in the musical Rita the Mosquito (1966) and its sequel Dont Sting the Mosquito (1967), which was hosted by artistic director Enrico Job, she married in 1968.
Mr. Job died in 2008. Information on the survivors was not immediately available.
The 1970s presented Ms. Wertmller with two of her richest subjects: the evolution of sexual politics brought about by feminism and the growing political turmoil in Italy, as old social structures and attitudes crumpled under the pressures of the modernity. La Séduction de Mimi, chosen as an official entry to the Cannes Film Festival in 1972, immediately established her as an important new filmmaker. Love and Anarchy (1973), with Mr. Giannini playing a goofy country boy who attempts to assassinate Mussolini, and the social satire All Screwed Up (1974), solidified his reputation as idiosyncratic political films mixing tragedy and farce.
Paradoxically enough, her career declined sharply after the Academy nomination, although in 2019 she received an Honorary Oscar for her work, and in 2016 she was the subject of a documentary, Behind the White Glasses.
The bubble seemed to burst, British critic Derek Malcolm told the Guardian, adding that she couldn’t do anything right.
The titles of the films grew even longer and the critical response more uniformly hostile. The End of the World, with Candice Bergen as an American photographer and feminist engaged in a marital struggle with an Italian Communist played by Mr. Giannini, has been categorically dismissed as loud and inconsistent. Each subsequent film seemed to confirm Michael Woods ‘observation in The New York Review of Books that Ms. Wertmllers’ work exhibited astonishing visual intelligence accompanied by great confusion of mind.
By the early 1990s, she had qualified for inclusion in the Varietys Missing Persons column. Ciao, Professore (1994), about a teacher from northern Italy who was mistakenly transferred to a poor school near Naples, suggested a return to form, but on a small scale, and with unexpected gentleness. For perhaps the first time in her career, Ms Wertmller has been accused of sentimentality.
To this, as to all criticisms, she responded by invoking the ultimate authority: herself. Her films, she liked to say, were made to appeal to one audience, and her methods were intuitive.
I’m only sure about things because I like them, she said. I was born first. Only then do I find out.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/09/movies/lina-wertmuller-dead.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]