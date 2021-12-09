West Side Story Review: In Love And War, 1957 Could Be Tonight





The Jets and Sharks, a gang of white teenagers and their Puerto Rican antagonists, are not mirror images of each other. Ostensibly vying for control over a few rutted city blocks in the ’60s west, they collide like taxis speeding toward each other on a one-way street. The Sharks are the children of a migrant working class in search of ascension, a generation (or less) removed from predominantly rural poverty in the Caribbean and determined to gain a foothold in the Imperial Metropolis, where they are greeted with prejudice and suspicion. . Bernardo (David Alvarez), their leader, is a boxer. His girlfriend, Anita (Ariana DeBose), works as a dressmaker, while his younger sister, Maria (Rachel Zegler), works nights as a housekeeper at the Gimbels department store. Chino (Josh Andrs Rivera), who Bernardo and Anita say would be a perfect fit for Maria, is a future accountant with glasses. (But of course, Maria falls in love with Tony, a reluctant Jet played by the whimsical Ansel Elgort.) They all have plans, aspirations, dreams. Street violence is, for Bernardo, a necessary and temporary evil, something to be overcome through hard work and community cohesion on the way to something better. The Jets, on the other hand, are the bitter remains of an immigrant cohort who, for the most part, moved to the Long Island suburbs and bungalows of Queens, for some of the post-war prosperity. . As Police Officer Krupke (Brian DArcy James) and Lt. Schrank (Corey Stoll) are on hand to explain and as the Jets themselves testify, these children are the product of family dysfunction and societal neglect. Without aspirations for the future, they are held together by clan loyalty and racist resentment, an empty sense of white rights, and an ever-expanding catalog of grievances. Their nihilism is embodied by Riff (the lanky Mike Faist), the kind of brawler who prefers to fight than win. As the song says: Life can be bright in America / If you can fight in America. But what lingers after this West Side story is a darkness that seems to belong more to our own angry tribal moment than to the (relatively) optimistic 50s or early 60s. Grief lands so heavily because the eruptions of joy are so exhilarating. The big comedic and romantic numbers of Tonight, America and, yes, I Feel Pretty burst with color and sentiment, and Officer Krupke’s silliness feels like an internal satire of some of the shows avowed to liberal piety.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/08/movies/west-side-story-review.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos