‘Nashville’s Nutcracker’ at TPAC combines pros and young dancers

Seeing the classic Nutcracker ballet is as much a holiday tradition as shopping for gifts and listening to Bing Crosby. Corn Nashville BalletThe 2008 adaptation of the holiday classic known as Nashvilles Nutcracker incorporates some personal touches from artistic director Paul Vasterlings.

After virtual-only performances during the 2020 holiday season that aired locally on NewsChannel 5 to the largest ballet audience to date (a whopping 200,000 viewers), Nashville Ballet is bringing the holiday classic back to the stage for live performances. To Tennessee Performing Arts Center this holiday season, but will also rerun last year’s performances starting on Christmas Day.

One of the most popular elements of Nashvilles Nutcracker each year is the inclusion of the cast of Young Ballets, which this year consists of 134 students aged 8-19. This number increases to 150 when you add the dancers from the Professional Training Division.

The Nutcracker is one of the first ballet productions that young people will see, said DodieAskegard, principal of the School of Nashville Ballet Academy. Having children in the ballet makes it very accessible to the young audience.

Askegard said she enjoyed watching the children grow up in ballet through this production. They start out in The Nutcracker as baby mice and lambs and end up dancing the roles of adults.

This year, the role of Clara is played by Bridget Byrd, 15, a student at the School of Nashville Ballet. This year marks its fifth year in production. She says her favorite thing about dancing with the Nashville Ballet is doing what she loves most in front of an audience with a professional community at a special time of year.

Dancing in a professional show is an amazing experience that I will remember all my life, said Byrd. When I watched the show when I was little, I always dreamed of being Clara, and now I’m getting there! I also love being part of the holiday traditions that I know will push me as a dancer.

The casting starts early

Planning for the youth cast begins each summer, a full six months before showtime. Although generally open to the community, the auditions for the past two years have only been open to students of the Nashville Ballets School due to health and safety protocols. Auditions for this year’s production were held in September and rehearsals began in October.

In a typical year there are three or four distributions of young people, so that as many children as possible have the opportunity to dance. This year, due to COVID protocols, production has been limited to two youth castings.

We’re trying to find a role for anyone who wants to be a part of it, Askegard said. But we have to select the roles according to the size because they have to fit the costumes. We don’t do them again every year, so if you start out as a little mouse you won’t be a little mouse forever.

Nashville Ballet: A strong team makes the dancers dance

Enthusiasm shines through

In addition to offering ballet students the opportunity to gain dance experience in a professional production, Nashvilles Nutcracker is enhanced on many levels by infusing the energy, enthusiasm and sheer joy that young people have. actors bring to the show. It is a good complement to the skill, precision and artistry that professional dancers bring to the stage.

He brings moments of lightness and joy to all who come to see him, Askegard said. The young cast adds a sense of magic. You can feel the energy of these young people radiating from the stage. It’s a lot of work, but being in this production allows them to see why they worked so hard.

If you are going to

What: The Nutcracker Nashvilles

When: 15-24 Dec.

Or: Tennessee Performing Arts Centers Jackson Hall

Info: www.nashvilleballet.com/nashvilles-nutcracker-2021

In addition to the live performances at TPAC, the production of Nashville’s The Nutcracker, four time Emmy nominees last year, will air on NewsChannel 5 at noon on December 25 and at 3 p.m. on December 31. The performance will also air on NewsChannel 5+ at 7 p.m. on December 25 and 31 and be available to stream through the NewsChannel 5 app from December 25 to 31.