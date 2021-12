Reggae legend Robbie Shakespeare has died aged 68

Shakespeare’s friend, manager and producer Guillaume Bougard confirmed the musician’s death in a statement to CNN on Thursday. Bougard said Shakespeare died Wednesday in Miami, Florida, due to complications from a kidney and liver transplant a year ago.

“We kept praying for a miracle, but it was not enough,” Bougard said. “It’s very hard.”

Shakespeare was one half of the reggae and dub duo Sly and Robbie, which he formed with drummer Sly Dunbar.

Born Robert Warren Dale Shakespeare in East Kingston in 1953, Shakespeare was a prolific bassist who worked with reggae greats including Bob Marley, Peter Tosh and Gregory Isaacs, reports Reuters. He has also performed alongside some of the world’s biggest rock and pop stars, including the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan and Grace Jones. Shakespeare’s home country also mourns his demise. Jamaican Culture Minister Olivia Grange said in a declaration Wednesday: “I am in shock and sorrow after hearing that my friend and brother, legendary bassist Robbie Shakespeare has passed away.” She added, “The loss of Robbie will be felt by the industry at home and abroad. He will be sorely missed.” Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness paid tribute to the musician. Holness posted on Twitter Wednesday: “When it comes to playing Reggae bass, no one comes close to having the influence of Robbie Shakespeare. He will be remembered for his remarkable contribution to the music industry and Jamaican culture. That his soul rests in peace. “ Rolling Stone magazine from last year featuring Shakespeare in his list of the “50 greatest bassists of all time”. Of the Sly and Robbie partnership, the music publication said, “No other musical entity in the post-Marley era has been so ubiquitous in shaping the sound of Jamaica and bringing it to the world.” This sentiment was echoed by Grange, who said the couple were “among Jamaica’s greatest musicians”. Offering her “deepest condolences to those he leaves behind,” she added: “This fantastic team took bass and drums to the highest level as they made music for themselves as group and for many other local and international artists. “ Sly and Robbie have produced music for movie soundtracks, including “Poetic Justice”. Shakespeare received 13 Grammy nominations, winning two awards – one in 1984 for Best Reggae Recording for “Anthem” and again in 1998 for Best Reggae Album for “Friends”. Bougard added: “He is the most prolific bassist in history, having played bass and produced over 30,000 tracks for artists ranging from Bob Marley to Bob Dylan, Peter Tosh to Paul McCartney, Black Uhuru to Madonna. among thousands of others. “He was mentored early in his career by Bob Marley’s bassist Aston Barrett, and quickly found his own signature – heavy but musical, thunderous but sweet.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/09/entertainment/robbie-shakespeare-dead-scli-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos