Holiday gift ideas for art lovers. Try these Phoenix Metro picks

The holiday shopping season has arrived.

And if you have art lovers on your holiday gift list, or if you’re an art lover, this guide might help you find the perfect gift.

You can gift a loved one a membership at one of Arizona’s top art museums, including the Phoenix Art Museum or the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art. For your music-loving friend, tickets for one of the six Broadway Productions at ASU Gammage in 2022 could be perfect. The “Lion King” tickets go on sale December 13th.

And, it’s not too late to get tickets for the Immersive exhibition on Van Gogh Where “Chihuly in the desert “in TaliesinWest and the Desert Botanical Garden.

Whether you are looking for visual arts, music, theater, or something else, the choice is vast. Here are some gift ideas for the art lover on your list to consider.

Phoenix Museum of Art Membership

Located in downtown Phoenix, the Phoenix Art Museum is a hub for major art exhibitions and events in the region. A few perks of Basic Membership include unlimited general admission, member-only exhibition preview invitations, discounted or free tickets to shows or special events, and a 10% discount to the club. museum shop. Membership packages start at $ 80.

Details: Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 N. Central Ave, Phoenix. 602-257-1880,phxart.org/.

Broadway shows at ASU Gammage

Tickets to an ASU Gammage show may be just what you need to remind your musical theater lover that no, they don’t have to fly to New York to see a show. Several shows are on view at ASU Gammage. in the 2021-2022 season, including “Tootsie”, “The Band’s Visit”, “Hadestown”, “Come from Away”, “The Lion King” and “Oklahoma!” by Rodgers & Hammerstein! Tickets are on sale for all shows minus “The Lion King” tickets for this show go on sale December 13th.

Upcoming shows:

The group’s visit, from February 8 to 13, 2022

Tootsie, March 15-120

Hadestown, April 19-24

Come from outside, from June 14 to 19

The Lion King, July 5 July 31

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! // 18-23 oct.

Details: ASU Gammage, 1200 S. Forest Ave, Tempe. 480-965-3434,https://www.asugammage.com/.

Chihuly in the Desert Tickets

This joint exhibit is hosted at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West and the Desert Botanical Garden is now open. It is the first time that Dale Chihuly presents his work in a Wright house open to the public. The exhibit features Chihuly’s famous blown glass art at both venues, including his famous tower, basket, reed and float designs. The exhibition is free with entry to the Desert Botanical Garden. Taliesin West guided tours start at $ 25. Reservations are required at both locations. Seehttps://www.chihulyinthedesert.org/for more details.

Details: 3-Dec. June 19, 2022.Desert Botanical Garden, 1201 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix and Taliesin West, 12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Scottsdale. 480-941-1225,dbg.org.480-860-2700,franklloydwright.org/taliesin-west.

The Frank Lloyd Wrightholiday Collection

For the first time, the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation is offering a 2021 Holiday collection of handcrafted products for the home and lifestyle. A few items available for purchase include one of Wright’s early designs, the Hollyhock House lamp, a Taliesin West apprentice apron in Cherokee Red oilcloth, and a hammer with one of Wright’s quotes, “We create our buildings and then they create us. Other gifts available in the store include jigsaw puzzles, shape tiles, textiles and cufflinks. All products are available in the store or online.

Those looking to spend more time surrounded by Wright’s architecture can purchase subscriptions starting at $ 90.

Details: Taliesin West, 12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale. 480-860-2700,shop.franklloydwright.org.

Form dry floral bouquets

This art-driven flower shop could be the perfect place to find your loved one a bouquet forever. Enter the boutique and you will find that not only can you make a living floral bouquet, but guests can also sift through the boutique’s dry collection and create a keepsake floral bouquet. If you don’t have time to go to the store, you can also choose a “dry flower” bouquet from their online site. Dry bouquets start at $ 65.

Details: Floral Shape,1215 E Missouri Ave Suite 1, Phoenix. 480-616-4353,formfloral.com/collections,www.instagram.com/formfloral/.

Mesa Contemporary Art Museum Calendar

Order one of the original printed calendars from the Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum. The print on the calendar whether it is a relief print, a silkscreen or a lithograph associates a print with each month. And, each calendar is original and unique to each buyer. Limited edition calendars cost $ 200, and guests can purchase a personalized calendar for $ 300. You can also purchase individual prints for $ 50 from the online site. This year’s calendar prints are available for display in the museum lobby.

Details: Mesa Museum of Contemporary Art, 1 E. Main Street, Mesa. 480-644-6565,mesaartscenter.com/mcamuseumcalendar.

Van Gogh Immersive Experience Tickets

The exhibit has been extended until March 13, so if you haven’t had a chance to go before, now is the time to head to Scottsdale’s Lighthouse Artspace for this immersive experience. The nearly 40-minute animated short features Vincent van Gogh’s paintings in a 360-degree gallery. The works you can see include The Potato Eaters (The Potato Eaters), The Canvas Night (Starry Night), The Sunflowers (Sunflowers) and The Bedroom (The Bedroom). Base tickets start at $ 39.99.

Details:Lighthouse Artspace, 4301 N. Scottsdale Road.vangoghphx.com.

Scottsdale Arts ONE Membership

Whether it’s a special event like Canal Convergence, an exhibition at the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, or a show at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, gifting a loved one a ONE membership with Scottsdale Arts opens the door to a variety of experiences. The SMoCA has reopened its doors to the public, inviting art lovers for several new exhibitions showcasing everything related to art, design and architecture. Membership benefits include the purchase of advance tickets and priority seating for Scottsdale arts events, unlimited admission to SMoCA, access to newsletters and event invitations, and more. Membership prices start at $ 50.

Details: Scottsdale Arts, 7380 E 2nd Street, Scottsdale. 480-994-2787,https://scottsdalearts.org/.

Contact the reporter at [email protected] Follow her on Instagram@ sofia.krusmark

Support local journalism. To subscribe to azcentral.com today.