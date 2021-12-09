“And just like that …” review: the revival of “Sex and the City” lands on HBO Max, without Kim Cattrall





There are a few things that shouldn’t be messed up on the first few episodes, but as Kim Cattrall’s departure is well known, it’s a good place to start for several reasons. Aside from the off-screen drama, the series explains Samantha’s absence by reporting that she has moved to London, which is like on TV telling children the pet has gone to live on a farm in the northern state.

The absence of this character also helps shake up the makeup of the cast, adding several women of color (Nicole Ari Parker, Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury, Karen Pittman) as well as issues of race and gender identity, but not , it should be noted, the class distinctions. .

The introduction of more diversity into their orbit is welcome, and as conceived by producer-writer-director Michael Patrick King, these relationships are meant to be difficult.

Still, even with that in mind, there’s an art to writing cringe-worthy scenes, and the show’s approach to them generally feels awkward. Ditto for the complications of parenting older children in the case of Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), which essentially comes close to the cliché of well-meaning liberals saying the wrong things all the time.

As for Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), her latest professional hurdle is bringing her credit as a sex columnist into the podcasting world, though she’s not quite sure how to handle her outspoken co-host (“Grey’s Anatomy’s” Ramirez). Perhaps inevitably, the new characters initially exist to elicit reactions and bring out different facets of the central trio, who – even with their extended circle of family and friends, including Carrie’s pal Stanford, played by the late Willie. Garson – are where the focus of the show is. Indeed, much of the appeal of “And just like that …” involves the audacity to focus on women in their fifties, a demographic notoriously under-represented in TV crushes to attract a. younger audience. If only the characters kept announcing their age, as if to remind viewers, who have presumably aged with them, that the show has entered their 50s. The 23 years since the original’s premiere have brought some expected life changes, with worries about parenting supplanting dating and a touch of self-medication. He also lands on a new site in the HBO Max streaming service, where such a high-profile title is an obvious plus, albeit less satisfying than his other recent series on a female quartet, “The Sex Lives of College Girls.” The new series takes significant creative risks, and the episodes are a bit longer (most north of 40 minutes), reflecting a more dramatic bias. “We can’t just stay who we were,” says Miranda. But they somehow can. Because when it comes to “Sex and the City”, the more things change, the more they tend to stay the same. In this sense, “And just like that …” is an understandable title but could just as easily be replaced by “And life goes on …” “And Just Like That…” premieres December 9 on HBO Max, which, like CNN, is a unit of WarnerMedia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/09/entertainment/and-just-like-that-review/index.html

