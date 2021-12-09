And just like this review: Sexless in the City

After watching the first four episodes of And just like that , the follow-up series of Sex and the city, I couldn’t help but wonder: where is the sex?

The HBO series about the romantic exploits of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her three best friends, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte (Kristen Davis) and Samantha (Kim Cattrall), broke new ground in the late 90s and more. early 90s. The 2000s have passed for her candid description of the female sexual experience and the strengthening nature of female friendships. And just like that makes us rediscover three members of this famous Cattrall quartet who withdrew from this HBO Max series in ten episodes. much confusion about the modern world and little discussion about s–e–X. East And just like that watchable? Absolutely. Is it also laughable, often unintentionally? Yes. Yes it is.

At the start of the first episode, Charlotte is still married to Harry (Evan Handler) and apparently has a healthy sex life, although that’s not something that is really discussed. Miranda and Steve (David Eigenberg) are also still together and are raising their now teenage son, Brady (Niall Cunningham), although, as later episodes explain, they don’t have sex at all. Are we a couple, asks Miranda, or roommates with an ice cream and a child? And then there’s Carrie and Big (Chris Noth), married, deeply in love and settled in their gigantic Manhattan apartment, where they drink wine and groove to Todd Rundgren. There’s kind of a chastely filmed sex scene between the two of them, but without spoiling the huge twist that happens at the end of episode one, which today fell alongside episode two, let’s just say. may their happiness not last.

The only sex we actually see in the first four episodes provided to critics involves Brady having it with his girlfriend, which I think no one needed or wanted to see. Middle age, in the And just like that the universe, apparently is not a time for sex. It’s time, if you’re Miranda, to go back to school for a second degree and literally say all the bad things to your young black teacher (played by Karen Pittman). This is also the time, if you are Miranda, to constantly order Chablis, something that I have never seen a human being under 75 do.

If you’re Steve, now’s the time to wear a hearing aid, which is why Steve can’t hear how ridiculous his voice is. (How has he managed to sound, more, not less, like him from Queens over the past 20 years?) If you’re one of those people, apparently now’s the time to be really nervous at towards other people who smoke weed, a problem that comes up more than once. And if you’re Carrie, this is a time when writing a newspaper column was replaced by co-hosting a podcast called X, Y and me, in which Carrie acts as a representative for straight cisgender women, but becomes very uncomfortable when the conversation turns graphic. When asked about masturbation by the main host, Che, a queer, non-binary stand-up comedian played by Sara Ramirez, Carrie hems and haws, later explaining to Che that she is over comfortable talking about romantic relationships. Carrie Bradshaw, uncomfortable with sex? I couldn’t help but wonder what the hell was going on.

And yet, as in any revisited piece of PI, And just like that will trigger many familiar fun centers for an audience that remembers when people gathered on Sunday nights to watch the original show (and didn’t tweet about it, as Twitter didn’t exist yet). Carrie always dresses like she’s headed for the runway; her costumes, designed by Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, remain a joy to behold. (The ensemble she wears on one important occasion in episode two is absolute perfection.) Many supporting characters from the show and both films make appearances here, including outspoken Anthony (Mario Cantone) and her husband, Carries bestie, Stanford (Willie Garson, in a posthumous performance; the actor died in September). New York City is still a dynamic supporting player in all of this action; And just like that acknowledges that COVID has happened, but also makes it clear that it is gone somehow, just like that. When Carrie fondly looks at her shoe collection, she always coos, Hello, lovers. Really, maybe the most exciting thing about this show is Carries’ closet, and yes, I absolutely would.

Creator Michael Patrick King, who writes and directs multiple episodes, has gone to great lengths to pinch and border the areas where the original Sex and the city below. This version of Carrie Bradshaw’s world finally includes people who are not white. We slowly begin to learn about the inner life of Miranda’s teacher, Nya, and Charlotte becomes close to a black mother (Nicole Ari Parker) at her daughters’ private school, making a goofy and offensive attempt to cement their friendship in episode four. With the character of Che, King & Co. attempt to broaden their landscape to include the experiences and perspectives of gay people beyond the roles of gay best friends that Anthony and Stanford filled. The problem is, you can still hear the narrative gears spinning. Even the big twist that’s supposed to hit viewers to the side is blatantly telegraphed in advance, unfolding so operationally that it pushes any subtlety into another zipcode.

There are occasional flashes of insight and humor that helped make Sex and the city such a phenomenon in its time is an ironic comment from Miranda here, Carrie amusingly embarrassing herself there. Corn And just like that seems desperate to appear cool and relevant in a very different TV landscape. Watching it made me feel old, and not because, like those ladies, I’ve aged since the original series. Nothing in the show feels organic; so many things are painfully forced. Which is a shame for a series whose title suggests that sometimes life is full of surprises.