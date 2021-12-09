And just like that, recap of episode 2: Little black dress

Photo credit: Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

Anyone else unable to hear the sound of Carrie screaming John! as she runs to keep her dying husband out of their heads? Cool, cool, cool, I guess everything was just going to be haunted now. This is really what Big would have wanted. There is no respite from the devastating end of And just like that s first and no, seeing Brady having really loud sex with his girlfriend doesn’t count. (It’s not a reprieve, it’s a fucking descent into horror.) Instead, we fall back into sadness.

Of course, it doesn’t take long for Miranda to show up at Carries’ door, Carrie still calls Miranda on the landline and the women have tears in their eyes and are in shock as they stand. It’s hard not to think about my motherboard, myself, the Sex and the city episode in which Miranda’s mother dies of a heart attack and Carrie rushes to her side as it looks like she might not make it down the aisle alone. These women are supporting each other, and that’s exactly what Carries will need in the months to come. The first thing she says to Miranda at the door is: What should I do now? and she’s not talking about the immediately where they literally take Bigs body out of the apartment, but rather for the rest of her life. She had a whole life planned with Big and in a second, it was all gone. Surely what should I do now? is going to be the question Carrie is trying to answer all season long.

Carrie is understandably in shock. She can’t sleep because every time she closes her eyes she sees Big. At the funeral home she found online (they had a great sizzle reel) the next day with Charlotte, she’s so beside himself. She was supposed to be happy in the Hamptons with her husband, but instead finds herself in a funeral home devastatingly called the Hampton Hall, figuring out how to honor her late husband. She knew right away that having her funeral there would not do her honor. He would hate it there.

While Carrie doesn’t seem to display any type of emotion at the moment, Charlotte is displaying all of this. It was only a matter of time before someone brought up the fact that if Carrie hadn’t gone to Lilys’ recital Big might still be alive. Obviously, no one knew Big was going to have a heart attack, but Charlotte is upset that his insistence on Carrie changing her plans and not going to the Hamptons is to blame here. She is ravaged by guilt and worries that Carrie is unspeakably angry with her. Of course, Carrie isn’t. But maybe she should start to be because now, all of a sudden, Carrie has to deal with Charlotte’s feelings. Not bringing up My Motherboard, My Self again, but I happened to watch it this week, so it’s fresh in my head, and in this episode we see Charlotte becoming the rock of the band: She Knows What send as a gift, and she knows what to say to Miranda when no one else does when it’s Samantha who surprisingly collapses, she’s the one who comforts her. Sure, different deaths affect people differently and there’s the guilt factor here, but damn it, you’d think Charlotte could pull it together at least a bit. That’s exactly what Carrie says as she puts her friend in a car and sends her on her way. None of this is helpful.

The show doesn’t waste too much time getting us to Bigs’ funeral, we’ve only got ten episodes, folks; we have to move forward bravely, you know? When Carrie said she hated this funeral home, she wasn’t lying. Instead, she gives Big a chic funeral with a true minimalist aesthetic. She doesn’t even want flowers there. But when she walks into the room with Stanford and Anthony by her side, she sees Bigs’ coffin adorned with a beautiful flower arrangement. You think she is going to go crazy and rip them off, but they came up with a card they came from Samantha. There’s no other note than that, but phew, mate, it’s a meaningful gesture. Later, see Carrie send a simple thank you to Samantha but alas, she still doesn’t get any response from her old friend. Man, if they don’t have Kim Cattrall on board for a second season, that’s all really it’s going to be awkward.

Back to the funeral: this is your base amount of sadness. Miranda reads a poem Carrie wrote about how lucky they are to know Big and how sad they are to lose him. Its good? The big brother gets up to give a eulogy, but it’s like two sentences. They really do dirty things at this event. Okay, actually the best part of it all is when Susan Sharon (deep cut!) Because it’s true: Big was a huge asshole most of the time, and I can both remembering it and having my eyes clouded over the video slideshow of his life on that Todd Rundgren song he just sang Carrie with in the last episode. People are complicated !!

Aside from Susan Sharon, who forgives Carrie for intrusions Carrie has no memory of, the other important guest at the funeral is Gloria, Bigs’ secretary (a word she prefers to be called, according to Carrie). She gets carried away with Stanford a bit when Stanford wants her to obey the front row reserved seating rules, then she absolutely loses him during the funeral service and has to be comforted by Che. She tells Carrie that she has to sign a lot of papers, so I guess I’ll see her more, but what’s her business?

The funeral may be over, but the shock is still not over. To make matters worse, the ashes of Bigs arrive and Carrie must understand that this person she loved has now been reduced to the contents of this little box. Steve says it best when he says death sucks. It does. And the martinis with Stanford and Miranda won’t make him any less lousy. Do you know what might help a little bit? Thanks to Charlotte for dropping by and doing Bigs death again and sobbing again in front of Carrie about her guilt, Carrie finally lets out some emotion by screaming that she’s not mad at Charlotte, she is mad at herself for changing her plans instead of just going to the Hamptons !! I guess the lesson here is to never adjust your plans for your friends.

But even with this cathartic moment, we still find Carrie in bed that night, unable to sleep, staring at the ash box.

In a way, Miranda still has another one grumpy interaction with Nya. This time Miranda fits in which wouldn’t be a problem when she sees that Nya is not allowed to enter the building because she cannot find her ID. Miranda explains that her anti-racism training taught her to be an ally and to say something when she sees injustice. Nya tries to politely explain that now is not the time. At least their other interaction is a little better: A man in a Chucky suit tries to grab Nyas’ purse from the subway platform and Miranda hits him in the head with her textbooks. They’re sharing a great time maybe these two will eventually become friends?

Speaking of friends, Che comes to the funeral what a nice boss! They end up fighting with Miranda, who finds Brady smoking Ches weed. Later, when Carrie officially introduces Che and Miranda, they decide to start over and get along.

Brady’s kinda the worst, huh?

More about the drinking moments with Miranda; be on alert.

Oof, that pic of Carrie in the Bigs closet holding her blazers is something raw. The closet is supposed to be Carries’ favorite place in the world and NOW IT’S RUIN.

No one has said abso-fucking-lutely yet, but you know it happens.