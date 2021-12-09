Obituary of Robbie Shakespeare | Reggae

Robbie Shakespeare, who died of kidney surgery at the age of 68, was Jamaica’s best known and most loved bass player for more than three decades starting in the late 1970s. His partnership of drum and bass with Sly Dunbar provided the rhythmic underlay as Sly and Robbie for many of the best reggae works from artists such as Gregory Isaacs, Peter Tosh, Bunny Wailer, Black Uhuru and Burning Spear.

Sly and Robbies ‘creative peak came in the’ 80s, when they were the golden duo of reggae, pushing forward with their creativity and exploring a more digital sound that at times took their drum and bass foundations into more funky territory. and disco, while retaining a strong roots feel.

After they branched out to provide the rhythm section for several Grace Jones albums, their influence began to extend far beyond reggae, and in the latter part of his career, Shakespeare was in high demand as player and producer with big names in the music industry including Mick Jagger, Yoko Ono, Sinad OConnor and Bob Dylan. In 2020, he was named at No.17 in Rolling Stone’s magazine list of the greatest bassists of all time.

Born into a musical family in Kingston, Jamaica, Shakespeare first learned to play the acoustic guitar, but took up bass after meeting in his family home with Aston Family Man Barrett, one of the most prominent Jamaican musicians of the 1960s and later. Bob Marley and the Wailers bassist and musical arranger.

Barrett helped Shakespeare learn bass, but also took it under his wing, allowing the young man to accompany him during sessions and offer him for recording work once his playing was up to date.

Shakespeare first met Dunbar in the early 1970s while playing at the Evil People Club in Kingston. Dunbar was a resident musician at the nearby Tit for Tat venue, and whenever one of them took a break he would go to the other club to watch what was going on. Impressed by Dunbars’ musicality, Shakespeare spoke to producer Bunny Lee about his discovery, and the two ended up playing together in a studio band.

Sly and Robbie in the 1980s. Shakespeare, right, and Sly Dunbar first met in the 1970s at the Evil People Club in Kingston, Jamaica. Photograph: David Corio / Getty Images

Both saw their partnership as a gift from heaven. From day one, we’ve had this special chemistry, Shakespeare said. Musically, we have to set up a special channel to God to ask him why what we are playing always comes out well. For his part, Dunbar noted that from the first time we played together, we clicked musically. It was like magic. He knew what I was going to do and I knew what he was going to do.

Besides their musical synchronicity, the couple were also remarkably close friends, as well as a good match of temperament. Dunbar, the more laid back of the two, often held back Shakespeare’s demanding and energetic personality, while Shakespeare helped them resist all obscurity in the music world. They rarely separated for a period of time, spent almost every day in each other’s company, and said they never had an argument or quarrel.

It feels like a bond, even more than a wedding, Dunbar said in 1997. We just relax together, and there is no ego. Shakespeare and his wife Marian were close neighbors of Dunbar and his wife Natasha.

Forming their own independent production company and label, Taxi, in 1974, within two years Sly and Robbie had already become one of Jamaica’s most famous and prolific rhythm sections, their work encompassing not only sessions with groups Revolutionaries and Aggrovator but, from 1975, as a mainstay of the group Peter Tosh, with whom Shakespeare played on six albums, including Legalize It (1976) and Equal Rights (1977). He was also on the classic 1976 album Mighty Diamonds Right Time, and contributed (without Dunbar) to Bunny Wailers Blackheart Man that same year.

Perhaps Sly and Robbie’s quintessential sound came with Black Uhuru, who they played with from 1979 to 1986, including on the album Sinsemilla (1980), whose title track features the duo throughout. its splendor. This album also began to make them influential in the evolution of regga towards digital instrumentation, embodied by their jagged and jerky treatment of Murder she wrote by Chaka Demus & Pliers in 1993.

Shakespeare began working with musicians outside of reggae as early as 1980, when he and Dunbar were recruited to play on Joness’ Warm Leatherette album. He went on to provide a number of memorable basslines for Jones songs such as My jamaican guy, Pull up to the bumper and Private life, and the association brought a lot more work, both as producer and bassist, with other high level artists.

He appeared on three Dylan albums in the mid-1980s (Infidels, Empire Burlesque and Down in the Groove), with Jaggers’ Shes the Boss album in 1985, Onos Starpeace the same year, Jackson Brownes World in Motion in 1989 and two albums. by OConnor in the 2000s. Other musicians he recorded with included Ian Dury, Herbie Hancock, Joan Armatrading and Sting.

Sly and Robbie also released six albums between 1985 and 2014, and their musical and personal friendship lasted until the end. I don’t even want to think about what it would be like if Robbie wasn’t here, Dunbar said. We have so many stories between us, you can’t replace that.