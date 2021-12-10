Beautiful Katrina-Vicky Wedding Photos, Alia Bhatt Stuns In Red Saree At RRR Trailer Launch & More





New stories are always struck in the city of garlands. Whether it’s paparazzi scouts, airport looks or announcements of new projects, there is so much going on in the entertainment industry during this day that it gets a little hard to keep up with. updates. From fashion looks and expensive outfits to wedding publications, celebrities make sure to treat their fans on a daily basis. In today’s Top Bollywood News, celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and others have taken over the internet. Here’s why. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are married The couple, who have remained silent on their relationship and marriage, finally gave fans a taste of it by sharing the first wedding photos online. The bride and groom from Sabyasachi were married in an intimate Hindu ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, amidst family members and close friends. Stunned Katrina in a red and gold lehenga while Vicky wore a cream colored sherwani. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share photos from their big wedding Alia Bhatt looks stunning in a red saree Alia Bhatt arrived at the RRR trailer launch event in a solid red Sabysasachi ruffle saree. She teamed the outfit with a backless blouse. She wore a mini bindi with intricate white cuticles jhumkas. The actress will be seen as Sita in RRR alongside Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn. Akshay Kumar , Sarah Ali Khan spotted at the airport Akshay Kumar Sarah Ali Khan Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan were seen earlier at the airport. The duo will be seen in Atrangi Re. They posed for the paparazzi and wore stylish outfits. Akshay wore his comfy gray sweatpants with a purple hoodie. Sara, meanwhile, went the traditional route and opted for a green and silver peplum kurta with sharara and a wine color. dupatta. Shabana Azmi celebrates her wedding anniversary with Javed Akhtar On her wedding anniversary, Shabana Azmi shared an unseen photo with Javed Akhtar. In the caption, she wrote: “37 years together..The total was more than the sum of its parts Shaadi ki salgirah hum dono ko mubarak.” Farah Khan shared wedding photos for her birthday On the occasion of her 17th wedding anniversary, Farah Khan shared beautiful photos from her wedding to Shirish Kunder. “17 years old today! Even then, @shirishkunder’s hair looked better than mine outfits for #birthday: @ manishmalhotra05”

