Jury finds actor Jussie Smollett guilty on 5 of 6 counts





CHICAGO Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett was convicted Thursday on five of six counts of committing an anti-gay racist attack on himself nearly three years ago, then lied to police in Chicago on this. He was acquitted of one count. The verdict came after a trial of about a week in which two brothers said Smollett recruited them to fake an attack on him near his home in downtown Chicago in January 2019. Smollett denied to several repeated these allegations. The brothers said Smollett orchestrated the hoax, telling them to put a noose around his neck and brutalize him in sight of a surveillance camera, and that he said he wanted video of the hoax be made public via social networks. Breaking: Jussie Smollett convicted of 5 of 6 counts of misconduct

Smollett called the brothers liars and told them their story was 100% false. He testified for two days about being the victim of what he called a hate crime, telling the jury there was no hoax. This is a developing story. From earlier today: 4:20 p.m. A verdict is rendered by a spokesperson for the chief judge. The jury in Jussie Smollett’s trial returned a verdict Thursday afternoon on charges the former Empire actor orchestrated a fake attack on himself and then lied to Chicago police about it, said courthouse staff. It was due to be read aloud in court later Thursday. 1:30 p.m. After six o’clock, the deliberations continue Jurors in the criminal trial of former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett continued their deliberations Thursday afternoon, more than six hours after Cook County Judge James Linn ordered them to begin. Linn repeatedly told the 12 men and women that he would not place a time limit on deliberations, and there were few signs of Linn or any of the attorneys involved in the case throughout. Thursday morning and early afternoon. 10 a.m. Resumption of deliberations There was no sign from Cook County Judge James Linn or any of the attorneys Thursday morning, although a sheriff’s deputy told reporters jurors in the Jussie Smollett trial resumed their deliberations at 9:15 a.m. Thursday . Associated Press contributed to this report.



