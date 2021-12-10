Lina Wertmller, the first woman to be nominated for an Oscar for directing, has died





Wertmller has made films that are both debased and morally faithful, condemned and adored, with black endings preceded by comedic rhythms.

The last two came from Wertmller herself.

“I think I have two souls,” Wertmller told Criterion in 2017 ahead of a retrospective of his films. “One is playful, ironic, with a sense of humor. The other is in touch with the dramatic face of life and human problems in the world. Both natures live in me and never leave me behind. . My films could reflect this personality subconsciously. “ Her films divided, but she found an international audience: she was the first woman to be nominated for the Oscar for Best Director for her film “Seven Beauties”. His films were politically minded sexual pranks Wertmller began her career in the theater believing that she would become an actress, studying at the Pietro Sharoff Theater Academy. She quickly realized she said Interview magazine , this staging was where his talents resided. Friends introduced her to revered filmmaker Federico Fellini, with whom she worked on “8” as an assistant director. She then shot her first movie, “The Lizards”, with many of the crew she met on “8”. But it was not until “The Seduction of Mimi” that his films began to receive international recognition. In the film, a disenfranchised worker falls in love with communism and a woman who is not his wife, loses her policy along the way, commits adultery more than once and ends up single, father (or figure paternal) of a few children. It featured frequent collaborators Giancarlo Giannini and Mariangela Melato. Charles Bramesco of RogerEbert.com said his films, political comments disguised as sexual farces (with an emphasis on sex), “titillate and scandalize the public”. Wertmller told Bramesco in 2017 that “there is no doubt that sensuality and eroticism are part of Italian cinema”. But she used sexuality as a lens through which to explore class dynamics and gender politics. In 1974’s “Swept Away”, she pitted a wealthy woman on vacation against a sailor who despises her politics, then reverses their power dynamic when the couple become castaways. The film was then remade by Guy Ritchie, starring his then-wife Madonna, and broadcast widely. In “Seven Beauties,” her international breakthrough set during World War II, a rogue murders, rapes, and escapes war to seemingly save his family’s honor only to make his efforts in vain. The film earned him four Oscar nominations in 1977, including its historic nod for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. Its characters were often people who lost their politics or their morality or who were ready to abandon them without thinking. That they were easy to laugh at and often hateful (especially chauvinistic men) was the point, she told Interview: “Irony is my staunch companion. It helps me point out vices and flaws. of the human being. ” She courted controversy over difficult themes Of course, with such a subject came controversy. Although Wertmller identified herself as a socialist, the political leanings of her films were sometimes not clear to critics, and her female characters were often portrayed in graphic sexual assault scenes. Wertmller decried the reviews she received from feminists and filmmakers, including New Yorker’s Pauline Kael, and has said repeatedly that she does not identify as a feminist. After her failed English debut, “A Night Full of Rain,” she said Warner Bros. had canceled his contract with the studio. She returned home to Italy and to the film community which she believes has given her more creative freedom, she said. Variety in 2019. “I can just say that a lot of my films are about social issues that are always present,” she said in the interview with RogerEbert.com. “That means they could probably still talk these days.” At the time of her 2017 interviews, she hadn’t made a movie in over a decade, but she had emerged as the subject of a documentary released that year – “Behind the White Glasses”. She also ran a production of “Macbeth” that year. In 2019, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and received an Honorary Oscar. In a memorable moment, she announcement in Italian, translated on stage by Isabella Rosselini, she would like to rename the statue “Anna”.

