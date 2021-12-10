Entertainment
Most Expensive Bollywood Divorces That Will Shock You
If you are bored, search for articles on Bollywood and get rid of your boredom. There are so many scandals and news that follow around Bollywood celebrities and their families. Taking all sorts of reasons, the fierce paparazzi cover affairs, political issues, drug addiction cases, marriages, and several divorces. While we’re at it, talking about divorces reminds us of some of Bollywood’s most expensive divorces. Some of these horrific divorces are listed below with details that will shock you deep inside.
Most Expensive and Outrageous Bollywood Divorces
Karishma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor
Karishma Kapoor is a famous name in the Bollywood film industry because she has done a lot for her growth through her acting. Karishma married Sanjay, but their relationship did not stand the test of time, so they filed for divorce in 2014. Although the divorce process took almost 2 years and they officially separated in 2016 As for her alimony, she took Sanjay’s house with her with a monthly interest of Rs. 10 lakes.
Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani
Even the longest relationships can have tragic and sad endings. The same goes for Farhan and Adhuna who broke up after a 16-year relationship. Farhan, instead of delaying child support, paid it all at once. He donated a 10,000 square foot bungalow named Vipassana in Adhuna with a huge investment in children’s safety.
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh
Saif and Amrita’s couple were one of the most trolled couples on the internet. It was mainly because of their social positions, their completely different origins and also because of the huge age gap. This is how they broke up after 13 years of marriage. For alimony, said gmhad pay a huge sum of Rs. 5 crores.
Hrithik Roshan and Susanne Khan
Their marriage was friends with better halves, which turned out to be a bad idea for them as they broke up after 13 years of marriage. Now here is, I guess, the most expensive divorce in which Hrithik had to pay his wife almost Rs. 400 crore for alimony.
Sanjay Dutt and Rhea Pillai
When they got divorced, it wasn’t a hefty sum that Sanjay Dutt had to pay for child support, but it wasn’t convincing either. As the divorce was filed by his wife, he just gave a luxury beachfront apartment with a luxury car for alimony. Resources indicate that Sanjay also paid his wife’s bills for a while.
Prabhudeva and Ramlath
Prabhudeva and Ramlath married in 1995 and defeated him in 2011. He gave his wife two super luxury cars and a property worth almost Rs. 20 to 25 crore in alimony.
These costly Bollywood divorces show that even after spending so long together, divorces can cost you a fortune. So instead of finding someone from the same social background, find someone you have a better understanding with in order to work on the marriage.
