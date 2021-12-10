Entertainment
Actor Jussie Smollett convicted of falsely reporting hate crime against him in 2019
A Chicago jury on Thursday returned guilty verdicts on five of six counts against Empire actor Jussie Smollett, who was accused of falsely claiming to be the victim of a disturbing beating fueled by hatred.
The panel, deliberating since Wednesday afternoon, weighed six counts of disorderly conduct against Smollett for telling policehe was brutally assaultedon January 29, 2019 at 2:45 am in the Windy Citys Streeterville neighborhood.
The offenses are Class 4 felonies and could carry a sentence of up to three years behind bars. But Smollett has a clean criminal record, making any jail time highly unlikely.
Smollett said he was attacked by two men, who punched him, kicked him, used racist and homophobic slurs, threw chemicals in his face, wrapped a rope around him neck and even shouted a slogan in favor of then-President Donald Trump.
This initial report broughthuge support for the actor, who is black and gay. Even President Trump has expressed sympathy for Smollett anddenounced the alleged attack, to say I can tell you is horrible. It doesn’t get worse.
But the Chicago Police Department’s investigation took a dramatic turn two weeks later whenagents arrested two Nigerian brothersat OHare International Airport in connection with the reported beating.
They were released, then on February 21, 2019, Smollett was arrested as the CPD superintendent.Eddie Johnson told the actor storywas a hoax aimed at advancing the careers of the accused.
Abimbola and Olabingo Osundairo, the brothers who were initially arrested by police, saidthey were recruitedby Smollett to organize the attack.
Smollett, who played gay singer-songwriter Jamal Lyon on Empire,has been struck offthe popular musical drama from Fox.
Charges against Smollettwere abandoned in March 2019, but the actor insisted he wasn’t lying and his team went after the police for accusing him of starting a hoax.
The case turned out to be far from settled since the city of Chicago filed alawsuit against the actorfor the money spent in the survey.
The criminal case was renewed after the appointment of a special prosecutor and a new round ofindictments were again issued againstSmollett for allegedly concocting the hoax.
This is a developing story, please come back here for updates. This story first appeared onNBCNews.com.
