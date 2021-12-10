Florence Pugh and Rami Malek join Christopher Nolan Oppenheimer’s film – the Hollywood Reporter





Christopher Nolan’s biopic of the Father of the Atomic Bomb continues to draw Hollywood’s A-List. Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Benny Safdie are the latest actors to bring their nuclear power to Oppenheimer, Nolan’s biopic about J. Robert Oppenheimer, which is set at Universal Pictures. The trio join Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy on the call sheet in what has become one of the most stacked feature film projects in recent memory. Universal called the film “an epic thriller that immerses audiences in the thrilling paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.” Murphy leads the cast, portraying the theoretical physicist who helped develop the atomic bomb during World War II. Pugh will play Jean Tatlock, a member of the Communist Party of the United States who has an occasional affair with Oppenheimer and has been the source of serious security concerns for government officials. Safdie will play Edward Teller, the Hungarian physicist known as the father of the hydrogen bomb and a member of the Manhattan Project, the American research initiative that developed the first atomic bomb. Malek plays a scientist. Blunt as Oppenheimer’s wife, Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer and Damon as Lieutenant General Leslie Groves, director of the Manhattan Project are already on the call. Downey plays Lewis Strauss, the infamous Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission who launched hearings that questioned Oppenheimer’s loyalty to the United States and had the scientist’s security clearance revoked. Nolan wrote the screenplay and directs, while his creative partner and wife, Emma Thomas, produces with Charles Roven of Atlas Entertainment. The project is based on American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. Published in 2005, the book won the Pulitzer Prize. The studio has set a July 21, 2023 release date for Oppenheimer. Pugh, who won an Oscar nomination for her performance in Little Women in 2019, starred alongside Scarlett Johansson in Marvel’s Black Widow, which generated nearly $ 380 million when it was released in July, a solid performance for a pandemic-era release. She takes back her character of spy murderer of Yelena Belova for the Hawk Eye TV series, now set on Disney +. She will then be seen as part of Olivia Wilde’s ensemble thriller, Don’t worry darling, which New Line will release on September 23, 2022. Malek comes out of a nasty turn in the James Bond movie No time to die, which, with a total of $ 765 million, is the highest grossing American film of the year. The actor, who won an Oscar for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, will then appear in David O. Russell’s latest feature film, an untitled drama slated for release next year. Safdie is one half of the acclaimed director duo, The Safdie Brothers, known for films such as Good time and Uncut Gems. Safdie is also an actor in his own right and plays a key role in Paul Thomas Anderson. Licorice Pizza. He also has a role in the Star Wars series Obi wan kenobi and Lionsgate Are you there God? It’s me, Marguerite. Pugh is replaced by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and the British group Curtis Brown. Malek is replaced by WME and Brillstein, Safdie by WME, Untitled Entertainment and Lichter Grossman.

