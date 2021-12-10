Jussie Smollett: an American actor convicted of organizing a racist and homophobic attack on himself | Ents & Arts News





American actor Jussie Smollett has been convicted of organizing a hate crime against himself in what prosecutors have called an attempt to gain sympathy and strengthen his career. Prosecutors said the former Empire star, 39, lied to police when he told them he was accosted on a Chicago street by two masked strangers in January 2019. The Cook County Circuit Court jury, which deliberated for nine hours, found Smollett guilty of five of the six counts of disorderly conduct he faced, one for each time he was accused of having lied to the police. Smollett showed no visible reaction In the courtroom as the verdict was read, Smollett stood up and faced the jury, showing no visible reaction. Each count carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison, but experts said it was likely that Smollett would be placed on probation and ordered to do community service. Cook County Judge James Linn has not set a sentencing date but has scheduled a pre-sentencing hearing for January 27. Smollett claimed he was walking home when masked men approached him, made racist and homophobic remarks, beat him and wrapped a noose around his neck before running away. The actor claimed he was attacked by Trump supporters He reported the alleged attack to Chicago Police, who characterized it as a hate crime and spent 3,000 working hours investigating, the court said. The actor told officers he was attacked by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, which sparked political divisions across the country. Police arrested Smollett a month after the alleged assault, claiming he paid two brothers $ 3,500 (£ 2,600) to stage the attack in a bid to raise his profile in the entertainment world. The two brothers, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, testified that Smollett paid them to participate in a mock attack and instructed them how to attack it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/jussie-smollett-us-actor-found-guilty-of-staging-racist-homophobic-attack-on-himself-12491371 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos