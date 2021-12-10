‘Cowboy Bebop’ canceled by Netflix after one season – The Hollywood Reporter





It was quick: Netflix canceled its ambitious, widely publicized and, ultimately, largely disappointing anime adaptation Cowboy Bebop, the Hollywood reporter has learned. The move comes less than three weeks after the show debuted on November 19 on the streaming service. The Western space had a harsh reception. The 10-episode series garnered just 46% positive reviews on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Fans seemed to agree, giving the show a 56% positive audience score on the site. According to Netflix’s Top 10 site, the series has racked up nearly 74 million hours of viewing worldwide since its debut – so it received plenty of samples – but fell 59% for the week of Nov. 29 to December. 5. Insiders pointed out that Netflix’s renewal rate for scripted series that have two or more seasons is 60%, in line with industry averages, and like all Netflix renewal verdicts, the decision has been made. by balancing the number of viewers and the cost of the program. The streamer is also proud to take big swings on projects like Cowboy bobop and has many other genre shows on the air and in the works. The project is the latest attempt to reinvent Japanese anime as a live-action series that has failed to catch viewers after titles such as 2009 Dragon ball Evolution, 2017 Ghost in the shell, and the 2017 Netflix movie Death threat. Arguably the biggest success in space so far was 2019 Alita: the angel of battle, which drew significant foreign ($ 319 million) if not domestic ($ 85 million) dollars. Cowboy bobop The series starred John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda as three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past. From the show’s description, “They’re a scrappy and sarcastic team ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals – for a fair price.” But they can only get out of so many fights before their past finally catches up with them. “ Hollywood journalist‘s Angie Han wrote that Cowboy bobop was “faithful to a fault” with “the lead rhythm” and “the quick [anime] visuals [were] reduced to a muddy CG, the playful humor translated by a bogus laugh, the lived granularity replaced by poor quality sets ”and that the remake“ seems to have no interest ”. The show was based on the popular 1998 Japanese animated television series and the 2001 animated film. Netflix first commissioned the project directly from the series in 2018. A live-action feature film starring Keanu Reeves was also in development at Fox. André Nemec (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) serve as showrunner, with original animated series director Shinichirō Watanabe as a consultant on the series and original composer Yoko Kanno returning for the live-action adaptation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/cowboy-bebop-canceled-netflix-1235060256/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos