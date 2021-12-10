Empire actor Jussie Smollett convicted of organizing attack and lying to police

CHICAGO (AP) Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett was convicted Thursday of committing an anti-gay racist attack on himself nearly three years ago, then lied to Chicago police about it.

In the courtroom as the verdict was read, Smollett stood up and faced the jury, showing no visible reaction.

The jury found the 39-year-old man guilty of five counts of misconduct for each time he was charged with lying to police in the days immediately following the alleged attack. He was acquitted of the sixth count of lying to a detective in mid-February, weeks after Smollett said he was attacked.

Outside of court, Special Prosecutor Dan Webb called the verdict a resounding message from the jury that Mr Smollett did exactly what we said he did.

Smollett wreaked havoc here in the city for weeks without any reason, “then compounded the problem by lying under oath in front of the jury, Webb said.

Cook County State Attorney’s Office Kim Foxx released a statement that said, “The jury has spoken. While this matter has received a lot of attention, we hope that as a county we can move forward. At the Cook County Prosecutor’s Office, we will continue to focus on the important work of this office, prioritizing and prosecuting violent crimes. “

Judge James Linn has set a post-trial hearing for January 27 and said he will schedule Smollett’s sentencing at a later date. Disorderly driving is a Class 4 felony punishable by a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said that if found guilty, Smollett would likely be placed on probation and ordered to do household work. ‘general interest.

The damage to his personal and professional life can be more serious. Smollett lost his role on the Empire TV show after prosecutors said the alleged attack was a hoax, and he told jurors earlier this week I lost my livelihood.

The jury deliberated for just over nine hours on Wednesday and Thursday after a trial of about a week in which two brothers testified that Smollett recruited them to simulate the attack near his home in downtown Chicago in January 2019. They said Smollett orchestrated the hoax, telling them to put a noose around his neck and brutalize him in sight of a surveillance camera, and that he said he wanted video of the hoax to be made public via social networks.

Smollett testified that he was the victim of an actual hate crime, telling jurors there was no hoax. He called the brothers liars and told them that the $ 3,500 check he wrote them was for meal and workout plans. His lawyers argued that the brothers attacked the gay and black actor because they were homophobic and didn’t like who he was. They also alleged that the brothers made up the story of the organized attack to get money from Smollett, and that they said they would not testify against him if Smollett paid them $ 1 million each.

In closing arguments on Wednesday, Webb told jurors there was overwhelming evidence that Smollett organized the attack and then lied to police about it for publicity. He said Smollett pushed Chicago police to spend enormous resources investigating what they believed to be a hate crime, and the surveillance video contradicted key moments in Smollett’s testimony.

When asked Thursday if Smollett could be charged with perjury for lying on the witness stand, Webb said charges of perjury usually don’t happen after an accused is convicted, but that he does was not clear what would happen in Smollett’s case.

He also said the Chicago Police Department was confirmed by the jury’s verdict.

A lot of times people say, “Well the police sweep things under the carpet,” he said. “This police department responded.

A lawyer for Abimbola and Olabingo Osundairo, the brothers who testified against Smollett, said his clients could not be more thrilled and satisfied with the results.

Chicago police are right, said Gloria Rodriguez.

In argument on Wednesday, Smollett’s defense attorney Nenye Uche insisted the attack was real and called the brothers sophisticated liars.