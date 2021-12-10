Adele Uses Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter





After having recently made a musical comeback that had the internet in full swing, Adele is now revealing her beauty secrets. If you’re wondering exactly how Adele manages to get her glow, a recent collaboration with YouTuber NikkieTutorials provides the answer.

As part of the ongoing celebrations surrounding the release of his new album, Adele teamed up with NikkieTutorials, allowing the makeup artist to make her glam for a special video. While putting on makeup, the pop star took a moment to share the products she typically chooses to wear on her days off.

The versatile product can be used as a primer, foundation and highlighter. It’s also a favorite among buyers, as a reviewer from Nordstrom who shared, “I have received so many compliments on my 66 year old skin since I started using it. I apply it as a base. , then I add it over the foundation. as a highlight for the highlights on my face. “

To use it as an Adele-style highlighter, Charlotte Tilbury suggests applying the liquid along your nose, cheekbones, chin, and the center of your forehead. Mix it with your choice of foundation for a personalized rosy look. If you want to try it as a base, apply the liquid after hydration and before foundation.

“Every time I use it, people ask me what foundation I use or what treatment I use. They tell me how beautiful my makeup is,” wrote another Nordstrom buyer. They added, “I put a very small amount under my foundation. I only put a small amount on my cheekbones, the top of my nose and a very small amount in the center of my forehead. “

Another buyer confirmed that you can easily control the intensity of your glow, writing, “I love the dewy look, but as I get older it’s harder to pull off without looking like a sweaty mess. works wonders to blend with foundation or to highlight the top of the nose, Cupid’s bow and cheekbones. It’s buildable if you want more pop, but I love the subtle and gorgeous glow that I have. receive this product. “

Take a break between crying and 30 and try Adele’s glowing skin for yourself. Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter Primer and Foundation are available from Nordstrom and Sephora now.

