Ralph Lauren to Sell Digital Products on Roblox | Entertainment
Ralph Lauren will sell digital products in the online video game Roblox.
The vacation-themed partnership will allow fashion fans to explore the world of Ralph Lauren on the video game platform. The exclusive non-sexist clothing offering includes limited edition items that will be launched during the experience.
The rapprochement is part of Roblox’s attempts to become the metaverse, the universe of virtual worlds that are all interconnected.
Players will have the chance to enjoy activities such as ice skating while shopping for retro sportswear from the designer’s 90s collection.
Alice Delahunt, Digital and Content Director at Ralph Lauren, said in a statement: “Our engagement in the metaverse is a natural extension of our lifestyle brand which, at its core, has always been about entering the world of Ralph Lauren. .
“Our partnership with Roblox builds on years of digital innovation and underscores our belief in the opportunity that virtual spaces and economies present, especially when it comes to the next generation of consumers.”
The virtual world center features a community decorated Christmas tree to activate new rewards and additions to the virtual environment.
Christina Wootton, Vice President of Global Brand Partnerships at Roblox, added, “This heartwarming vacation experience instantly transports you to an Alpine village where you can explore and enjoy the world of Ralph Lauren with your friends.
“Our community developers have created a unique experience with custom textures for a realistic winter backdrop where everyone can try on exclusive fashion items and even influence the look of the environment based on their participation and the results of the daily vote. “
She continued, “This is the kind of innovation and co-creation that the Roblox platform and technology enables, opening up opportunities for brands to create high-quality, authentic and native connections with loyal customers. brand and new customers all over the world. “
