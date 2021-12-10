Former “Empire” actor convicted of organizing attack, lying to Chicago police

Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was convicted Thursday of staging a racist and homophobic attack on himself in January 2019, and then lying to Chicago police about it.

Smollett showed no visible reaction to reading the verdict.

The jury found the 39-year-old man guilty of five counts of disorderly conduct – one count for each time he was accused of lying to police in the days immediately following the alleged attack. He was acquitted of the sixth count of lying to a detective in mid-February, weeks after Smollett said he was attacked.

Judge James Linn has set a post-trial hearing for January 27 and said he will schedule Smollett’s sentencing at a later date. Disorderly driving is a Class 4 felony punishable by a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said that if found guilty, Smollett would likely be placed on probation and ordered to do household work. ‘general interest.

The jury deliberated for just over nine hours Wednesday and Thursday after a trial of about a week in which two brothers said Smollett recruited them to fake the attack near his home in downtown Chicago three years ago.

The first charges in February 2019 that accused the former “Empire” actor of faking the assault were dismissed soon after. But in February 2020, after Special Prosecutor Dan Webb reviewed the case, a new six-count indictment was filed.

“The jury has spoken. While this case has garnered a lot of attention, we hope that as a county we can move forward. At the Cook County State Attorney’s Office, we will continue to focus on the important work of this office, prioritizing and pursuing the violent crime, ”Kim Foxx’s office said in a statement after the guilty verdict.

Closing arguments took place on Wednesday morning when Special Prosecutor Dan Webb said that what Smollett did in January 2019 caused the Chicago police to spend an enormous amount of time and resources investigating an alleged crime that took place. turned out to be a fake. Smollett, who is black and gay, told police someone put a noose around his neck and shouted racist and homophobic slurs.

“Besides being against the law, it is simply wrong to outright denigrate something as serious as a true hate crime and then make sure it is words and symbols that have such historical significance in our country, ”said Webb.

He also accused Smollett of lying to jurors, saying surveillance footage from before the alleged attack and that night contradicts key moments in Smollett’s testimony.

“At the end of the day, he doesn’t have any credibility whatsoever,” Webb said.

Defense attorney Nenye Uche called the brothers “sophisticated liars” who may have been motivated to attack Smollett because of homophobia or because they wanted to be hired to work as his security.

TESTIMONIAL FROM JUSSIE SMOLLETT: “I AM A BLACK MAN IN AMERICA, I DON’T TRUST THE POLICE”

“These guys want to make money,” he said.

Uche said in argument that during his testimony last week in the Chicago courtroom, one of the brothers “said ‘I don’t remember’ so many times, it’s ridiculous.”

“The whole prosecution case, including the basis of the case, is built like a house of cards,” Uche said.

On Monday, Smollett said he was returning home after buying a sandwich around 2 a.m. when someone shouted out a racist and homophobic remark referring to the “Empire” TV show. The person also shouted something about “MAGA country”, an apparent reference to then-President Donald Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again”. The slogan had also been scrawled on hate mail – which included a drawing of a snowman hanging in a noose – which Smollett received on the “Empire” set, he said.

Smollett said when he turned to face the person, a man hit him on the head and he fell to the ground, where he said another man hit him before the attackers run away. Smollett said he noticed a rope, like a noose, around his neck after the attack. When he got home, a friend called the Chicago police, which Smollett said he wouldn’t do because as a black man he doesn’t trust the police.

Expenses

GUILTY: Chief 1 accused him of telling Chicago Police Officer Muhammed Baig at around 2:45 a.m., about 45 minutes after the alleged attack, that he was the victim of a hate crime. He said two assailants put a rope around his neck. Count 2 refers to Smollett telling the same officer he was a victim of a battery, describing assailants beating him and pouring bleach on him.

GUILTY: Charges 3 and 4 are when Smollett made the same statements but to another officer, Kimberly Murray, later in the morning just before 6 a.m.

GUILTY: Chief 5 accuses Smollett of telling Murray again at around 7.15pm that he had been the victim of a battery.

NOT GUILTY: Count 6 refers to Smollett reporting on February 14, 2019 to Detective Robert Graves that he had been the victim of an aggravated battery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.