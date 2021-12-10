How Hollywood technology gives young patients the freedom to walk





Brooklyn Drury transforms into a walking CGI character. The 12-year-old says it just feels “weird” wearing motion sensors like in the movies. “They bounce when you walk,” she observed. But it’s not Hollywood. This is the Shriners Hospital for Children in Tampa. Brooklyn is located in its newly upgraded state-of-the-art Motion Analysis Center or MAC. The physiotherapy team running it says the improvement is immense. “Twenty years ago we had eight infrared cameras and two digital cameras. Today we have 18 infrared cameras and two more advanced digital cameras. So that’s 20 years of advancement in the technology we use. now compared to when I started, “explained René Vanwieringen, senior physiotherapist at Shriners. The MAC combines video and data to analyze patients’ gait in great detail. “When you think of children’s walking, it’s very complicated,” said orthopedic surgeon and MAC medical director Dr Joseph Khoury. “And if there’s any neurological problem, it makes it so complicated that you can’t see everything just by watching someone walk with your own eyes. You have to slow down, look from all angles.” A technician watches the screen while Brooklyn Drury walks for the cameras. RELATED: ‘Foreigner’ Donates Classic Song Remake Proceeds to Shriners A large majority of the patients analyzed by the MAC, like Brooklyn, suffer from cerebral palsy. When she was born at 28 weeks, her mother was told she would never walk. “I cried a lot. I prayed a lot,” recalls Angie Drury. Brooklyn started coming to Shriners when she was just 18 months old. “Brooklyn has been part of the family ever since and she went from a wheelchair to a walker and now she walks on her own,” she continued. MAC better helps physicians design a plan of action for treating patients. In Brooklyn’s case, it helped Dr Khoury discover a deformity under the hip that he couldn’t see with the naked eye. “If you watch her walk, it looks like she’s pointed on the right side, but there are ankle and knee issues that you wouldn’t normally see unless you have the motion analysis,” he said. he declared. RELATED: Shriners Hospital personalizes prosthetics for children Dr Khoury says the MAC gives the Shriners and their young patients a huge advantage. Solving Brooklyn’s problem will require surgery. She says she is scared, but the doctors are convinced the results will have a big impact on her life. “We’re just going to go ahead and do it, that way Brooklyn can run and play like a normal kid,” Angie added. The Motion Analysis Center costs approximately $ 1 million and was made possible through the generosity of Shriners donors. It can also be used to treat children with spina bifida, differences in leg lengths, and trauma patients. Shriners has 15 such facilities located across the country.

