Red Rocket Review: All of my XXX live in Texas





The people he meets in the film are also divided. (Most non-professional actors are good sportsmen and good company.) There are some who do business with him, others who have sex with him, and others who punch him. , kicked, threatened with murder or forced him to run naked through the night streets. These are not mutually exclusive categories. The main exceptions are Lonnie and Strawberry, both slaves to Mikey’s stardom and sensitive to his charisma. Lonnie is hungry for some inner dirt on the porn world. Strawberry, who is 17, responds to Mikeys who flirts out of boredom and curiosity. Her interest intensifies when she finds out about her work history and he begins to see her as a pornstar in the making, his ticket to the big comeback. Son, who has undeniable star potential, helps keep the story perched on the line between sweet and sordid. It’s not a great place to be. In his previous films, Baker has observed fighters and dreamers on the fringes of respectability with an eye that might be tearful and skeptical, but also compassionate. The aspiring actresses of Starlet, the transgender con artists of Tangerine, the half-wild kids of The Florida Project are all exposed to danger and humiliation. Films, however, find their dignity in the most abject circumstances and bathe their characters in a sometimes surprising warmth. Red Rocket, the non-judgmental portrayal of a narcissistic predator, is a cruder work. It’s funny and abrasive, but also shy and, in the end, a little tedious. The keen sense of place that you can’t fake in Texas City is embellished with a specific time stamp. Mikey’s misadventures take place in the summer of 2016, as Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump accept nominations from their parties and go head-to-head for November. No one in the film talks about politics, but the candidates’ voices and images leak from radio and television sets, creating a hazy aura of relevance. Maybe they were meant to see some affinities between Mikey and the eventual winner to reflect once again on how some men do so well, and sort out our possible reactions of envy, admiration, or dislike. disgust. Or maybe Mikey just isn’t interesting. He may have made a name for himself via three-minute clips on the internet, but over two hours in his company is a lot to take. Red rocket

Rated R. Not safe for work. Duration: 2 hours 8 minutes. In theaters.

