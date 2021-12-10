OSU humans: Abbey Phelps: Philanthropy is contagious | Entertainment





Abbey Phelps is a nonprofit management major and the president of philanthropy for her sisterhood. Phelps let the Ocolly step into this world and what it is like to be involved in philanthropy in Oklahoma State. Here is Abbey Phelps and the latest edition of Humans of OSU. “My specialty is non-profit management and I am passionate about leadership. This role on our executive board seemed like the perfect combination of these things, and I knew I could serve my Chapter well in this role. It was also a great opportunity for me to gain professional experience working with other nonprofits and organizing fundraising events. “It sounds cliché, but the best part was working hard for months to plan our biannual philanthropic event and then seeing it come to life. It’s amazing to see over 150 members coming together for a common goal: to make the world we live in. a better place. It is impossible to accomplish something great alone, and the members of Kappa understand it. I was blown away by the dedication these girls showed me, the event and the organizations we support. “Philanthropy is what gives Greek life a greater purpose. Greek life is such a unique system, and it would be a shame if no one exploited the amount of resources Greek houses have to influence the communities around them. It also teaches those of us in Greek life the importance of philanthropy not only in college, but the importance of cultivating a habit of always giving. “We work with Active Minds nationally, and Kappa Nationals gave us the opportunity to choose from a pre-approved list which mental health and wellness organization we would contribute. We donate to the American Heart Association, and this is the first year, we are giving to AHA. We have made the change to AHA from the MS Foundation as many members have personal ties with the organization. Finally, we are giving to the Kappa Kappa Gamma Foundation which goes to heritage preservation, scholarships, financial aid, and educational programming. “The best part of this role was how much power it empowered me, other girls and those who benefited from our gifts. Through this role, I learned so much about myself and to how able I am to lead, engage and lead. I had my doubts at the start of the year about my own abilities, but this role has taught me that if you do what you love, you Will do well. I have also seen how giving others the opportunity to serve and participate in philanthropy enables individuals to continually give of their own. Philanthropy is contagious.

