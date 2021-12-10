Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett convicted of organizing racist and homophobic attack on himself

Old EmpireActor Jussie Smollett was convicted Thursday on five of six counts of committing an anti-gay racist attack on himself almost three years ago, then lied to Chicago police about it .

In the courtroom as the verdict was read, Smollett stood up and faced the jury, showing no visible reaction.

The jury found the 39-year-old man guilty of five counts of misconduct for each time he was charged with lying to police in the days immediately following the alleged attack. He was acquitted of the sixth count of lying to a detective in mid-February, weeks after Smollett said he was attacked.

Outside of court, Special Prosecutor Dan Webb called the verdict a “resounding message” that Smollett “did exactly what we said he did.”

Smollett “wreaked havoc here in the city for weeks without any reason,” then compounded the problem by lying under oath in front of the jury, Webb said.

Judge James Linn has set a post-trial hearing for January 27 and said he will schedule Smollett’s sentencing at a later date. Disorderly driving is a Class 4 felony punishable by a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said that if found guilty, Smollett would likely be placed on probation and ordered to do household work. ‘general interest.

WATCH | Police release video of the Smollett investigation:

Police release video of Jussie Smollett investigation Police body camera footage allegedly shows Jussie Smollett, with a white rope wrapped around his neck, speaking with police officers in his Chicago apartment. 0:55

The damage to his personal and professional life can be more serious. Smollett lost his role in the TV program Empireafter prosecutors declared the alleged attack a hoax, and he told jurors earlier this week that “I have lost my livelihood.”

The jury deliberated for just over nine hours on Wednesday and Thursday after a trial of about a week in which two brothers, Abel Osundairo and Olabinjo Osundairo, said Smollett recruited them to fake an attack on him near his home. home in downtown Chicago in January 2019. Smollett has repeatedly denied the allegations. The brothers said Smollett orchestrated the hoax, telling them to put a noose around his neck and brutalize him in sight of a surveillance camera. They said he wanted video of the hoax to be made public via social media.

Smollett testified that he was the victim of an actual hate crime, telling jurors “there was no hoax.” He called the Osundairos “liars” and said the check for US $ 3,500 he wrote them was for meal and training plans. His lawyers argued that the brothers attacked the gay and black actor because they were homophobic and didn’t like “who he was.” They also alleged that the brothers made up the story of the organized attack to obtain money from Smollett, and that they said they would not testify against him if Smollett paid them US $ 1 million each. .

Special prosecutor Dan Webb, center, returns to the Leighton courthouse in Chicago on Thursday. (Charles Rex Arbogast / The Associated Press)

In closing arguments on Wednesday, Webb told jurors there was “overwhelming evidence” that Smollett organized the attack and then lied to police about it for publicity. He said Smollett pushed Chicago police to spend enormous resources investigating what they believed to be a hate crime, and the surveillance video contradicted key moments in Smollett’s testimony.

Asked whether Smollett could be charged with perjury for lying on the witness stand, Webb said the perjury charges “usually” do not occur after an accused is convicted, but it was not clear what which would happen in the case of Smollett.

He also said the Chicago Police Department was confirmed by the jury’s verdict.

“A lot of times people say, ‘Well the police sweep things under the carpet,’” he said. “This police department responded.”

An Osundairo lawyer said his clients “could not be more delighted and satisfied with the results.”

Chicago police “got it right,” Gloria Rodriguez said.