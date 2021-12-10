F1 – Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen: Jenson Button blown away by Hollywood title race

“I had a meeting with a guy that’s in the movie business yesterday and he’s like ‘this is crazy,’ says Jenson Button, ‘you just couldn’t write a movie like this.’

Button, the 2009 world champion, is at his family home in Los Angeles as he answers questions about one of the most breathtaking Formula 1 seasons of all time.

Max Verstappen, leader thanks to his nine race victories, is heading to the level of Abu Dhabi in points with his bitter rival Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton (left) and Max Verstappen (right) go neck and neck in a thrilling F1 season

There have been some ferocious accidents, like this one that happened in Monza in September

Tensions escalated when Hamilton (left) sent Verstappen through the barriers at Silverstone

Verstappen continues his debut championship while Hamilton aims for his eighth, which would allow him to overtake Michael Schumacher and cement him as the most successful driver of all time.

History beckons Yas Marina with the checkered flag on Sunday.

‘It’s a crazy season. I mean you couldn’t script it? ‘ Button says.

“I mean, if Hollywood would take this F1 season and write it like that, you wouldn’t believe it. You’d say, ‘oh, that’s too far-fetched.’

The button isn’t too far away either. It’s been a season full of thrills, full of rows – on and off the track – full of dirty tricks in the press, full of champagne celebrations and simply, full of sheer drama.

Week after week, it was TV not to be missed. Button, who is now in the paddock with Sky Sports F1, rather than as a driver, is part of a team that hosted the most-watched F1 race in broadcaster history, with over 2.6 million eyeballs at its peak.

Everyone has a say: Bernie Ecclestone has called the tactics of Verstappen ‘bullying’, Martin Brundle is suspicious of the Red Bull driver ruining his’ legacy ‘and even former Chelsea defender Ruud Gullit s’ is involved in comparing this final round title fight to an English FA Cup Tie.

After colliding on the track during a frenzied Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah last week – in addition to crashes at Silverstone and Monza – questions have been raised about a deliberate erasure on either side for seal the glory Sunday.

Their conflicted relationship has been at the box office for sports and it all comes down to the finale.

Hamilton met his rival after Verstappen was ordered to return the lead to Saudi Arabia

This is what defines the rivalry of the great Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost. Their famous collisions at Suzuka in the penultimate races of the 1989 and 1990 seasons determined the title – one for Prost (1989) and one for Senna (1990). Both left their mark in the years that followed.

So where does Verstappen and Hamilton’s bitter rivalry stand on the all-time list and would both sides hesitate to follow Prost or Senna’s cynicism on the right track?

“It’s definitely up there,” Button adds. “Everyone will remember Ayrton and Alain and their rivalry and it was a very fierce rivalry and incidents happened that kept both cars from finishing, which were more intentional than accidents, as is the case with Lewis and Max.

“As long as it’s still crashes I think we like this rivalry and I don’t think either of these guys wants to put the other in the gravel and end the race, which is good.” I think they both want to win on the right track. They are both extremely talented.

Button knows Hamilton particularly well having been by his side as a teammate for three years at McLaren ten years ago.

Watching Verstappen has been an experience for Button as it has been for the rest of us; an aggressive driver who matured on the cusp of a championship.

Hamilton was approached by Jenson Button to win and win a record-breaking eighth world title

The 2009 champion downplayed the likelihood of a Verstappen-Hamilton collision to compete with greats Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost at Suzuka in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

MAX VERSTAPPEN SEASON 2021 RESULTS BAHRAIN: 2nd EMILIE ROMAGNA: 1st PORTUGAL: 2nd SPAIN: 2nd MONACO: 1st AZERBAIJAN: DNF FRANCE: 1st STYRIA: 1st AUSTRIA: 1st BRITAIN: DNF HUNGARY: 9th BELGIUM: 1st HOLLAND: 1st ITALY: DNF RUSSIA: 2nd TURKEY: 2nd UNITED STATES: 1st MEXICO: 1st BRAZIL: 2nd QATAR: 2nd SAUDI ARABIA: 2nd

LEWIS HAMILTON SEASON 2021 RESULTS BAHRAIN: 1st EMILIE ROMAGNA: 2nd PORTUGAL: 1st SPAIN: 1st MONACO: 7th AZERBAIJAN: 15 FRANCE: 2nd STYRIA: 2nd AUSTRIA: 4th BRITAIN: 1st HUNGARY: 2nd BELGIUM: 3rd HOLLAND: 2nd ITALY: DNF RUSSIA: 1st TURKEY: 5th UNITED STATES: 2nd MEXICO: 2nd BRAZIL: 1st QATAR: 1st SAUDI ARABIA: 1st

“I was by Lewis’s side for three years so I know his talent and I think he has evolved since then,” Button said.

“In terms of now, he’s more rounded as a pilot.

“The only thing that surprised me a little about Max was that he made more mistakes than I expected. He pushes the limits like he can’t believe, especially on a track like that of Saudi Arabia.

“The first two sectors of his qualifying round were on fire. They really were, but the last sector just showed a little mistake in there, creeping in and I thought it pretty much cost him that mistake in the championship, but no he still finished second and you go tied on points until the last race.

“They both made more mistakes than I expected this year, but it just shows you when you’re under pressure.

“I felt the pressure when I won the championship in 2009 and it took a toll on some of my results. It shows that even the best in the world make mistakes when under pressure and that’s how they’re going to handle it going into the last race.

Verstappen has retirements in Baku, Silverstone and Monza to his name while it was only at Monza, where Hamilton saw Red Bull pass over his car, narrowly missing his header, that the Briton suffered a DNF.

Button says this 2021 season has been so dramatic even Hollywood couldn’t have done better

Hamilton has won the last three races and regained control in the drivers’ title race

For a while, on that Zoom call button, the button is able to bypass the question of who will come out ahead, like Hamilton or Verstappen cutting across the field.

Finally, he cracks. He made his prediction – and he’s going with the greats to do it.

“I think Lewis has the upper hand. I think he drives really well, ”he said.

“Coming back to the last two races, he did a great job, but the Mercedes car is also performing very well.

“It’s the strongest moment of the season for them. At the start of this season they were down, but they have improved their game considerably from Silverstone andI think they have the upper hand.

“This is the first time that I say who I think is going to win and I think it will be Lewis.”

What if it’s Hamilton, if Button took a look at Formula 1’s crystal ball, how would that compare?

Hamilton himself felt it would be his biggest ever, not only because he would surpass Schumacher’s total of seven, but because this season has been so busy, so difficult, at one point it seemed like a low hope and now he’s on the dawn of history.

Hamilton has become “more rounded” as a driver, Button believes, and his experience will tell.

Button (left) spent three years as Hamilton teammate (right) while driving for McLaren

‘TThey are the two best teams of the decade. Two fantastic teams, two very talented drivers and I think if Lewis wins, yes I think it will probably be his best, ”Button continued.

“It’s the busiest season ever and I think he’s still trying to understand Max as a driver. I still don’t think he fully understands where Max is going to get in a corner or this or that, which is awesome.

“That makes him have to think a bit more than understand someone like Nico (Rosberg) or Sebastian Vettel. It’s definitely mixed up the championship and I think if Lewis wins this one, yes it’s probably his. best championship.

The champagne in the two garages remains on the ice and the party poppers will remain in storage until the appropriate time.

Because there are 58 laps of this Hollywood epic and everyone knows how this blockbuster ends.