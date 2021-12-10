Controversies and Bollywood go hand in hand. Saying that although Jacqueline Fernandez is currently making the headlines after being linked to Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s 200 crore money laundering case, here is the list of actresses who have been caught in the act of drugs, money laundering money and other controversies, as reported in Bollywood Life.

1. Jacqueline Fernandez

The star dancer-actress is currently accused of being linked to Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s 200 crore money laundering case.

2. Jasmin Dhunna

One of the popular actresses of the 80s, but after her name was linked to Dawood Ibrahim, she disappeared.

3. Monica Bedi

Monica Bedi was in a relationship with Abu Salem, a gangster, and she was arrested for the same.

4. Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi’s name has also been linked to Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s money laundering case, however, she said she was a victim in this case.

