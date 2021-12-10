Jussie Smollett’s lawyer announces he will appeal the guilty verdict





CHICAGO (AP) Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett was convicted Thursday of committing an anti-gay racist attack on himself nearly three years ago, then lied to Chicago police about it.

In the courtroom as the verdict was read, Smollett stood up and faced the jury, showing no visible reaction. He and his family then left the courthouse without commenting.

The jury found the 39-year-old man guilty of five counts of misconduct for each time he was charged with lying to police in the days immediately following the alleged attack. He was acquitted of the sixth count of lying to a detective in mid-February, weeks after Smollett said he was attacked.

Outside of court, Special Prosecutor Dan Webb called the verdict a resounding message from the jury that Mr Smollett did exactly what we said he did. Smollett wreaked havoc here in the city for weeks without any reason, “then compounded the problem by lying under oath in front of the jury, Webb said. Defense lawyer Nenye Uche said Smollett would appeal the conviction. He said Smollett was disappointed but was holding on really hard and vowed to clear his name. He expressed his confidence that the actor would be exonerated by an appeals court. Sadly, we were faced with an uphill battle where Jussie had already been tried and convicted in the media, and then we had to somehow get the jury to either forget or not see all of the negative news that they had heard over the past three years, ”Uche told reporters after the verdict. Judge James Linn has set a post-trial hearing for January 27 and said he will schedule Smollett’s sentencing at a later date. Disorderly driving is a Class 4 felony punishable by a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said that if found guilty, Smollett would likely be placed on probation and ordered to do household work. ‘general interest. The damage to his personal and professional life can be more serious. Smollett lost his role on the Empire TV show after prosecutors said the alleged attack was a hoax, and he told jurors earlier this week I lost my livelihood. The jury deliberated for just over nine hours Wednesday and Thursday after a trial of about a week in which two brothers said Smollett recruited them to fake the attack near his home in downtown Chicago in January 2019. They said Smollett orchestrated the hoax, telling them to put a noose around his neck and brutalize him in sight of a surveillance camera, and that he said he wanted the video of the hoax be made public via social media. Smollett testified that he was the victim of an actual hate crime, telling jurors there was no hoax. He called the brothers liars and told them that the $ 3,500 check he wrote them was for meal and workout plans. His lawyers argued that the brothers attacked the gay and black actor because they were homophobic and didn’t like who he was. They also alleged that the brothers made up the story of the organized attack to get money from Smollett, and that they said they would not testify against him if Smollett paid them $ 1 million each. In closing arguments on Wednesday, Webb told jurors there was overwhelming evidence that Smollett organized the attack and then lied to police about it for publicity. He said Smollett pushed Chicago police to spend enormous resources investigating what they believed to be a hate crime, and the surveillance video contradicted key moments in Smollett’s testimony. When asked Thursday if Smollett could be charged with perjury for lying on the witness stand, Webb said charges of perjury usually don’t happen after an accused is convicted, but that he does was not clear what would happen in Smollett’s case. He also said the Chicago Police Department was confirmed by the jury’s verdict. A lot of times people say, “Well the police sweep things under the carpet,” he said. “This police department responded. But Uche said the Chicago police should have investigated the case a lot more, “and that there were witnesses who were never interviewed. He called the jury’s split verdict inconsistent, saying it made no sense that Smollett would be convicted of five counts but not the sixth count, since it all stems from a single incident. A lawyer for Abimbola and Olabingo Osundairo, the brothers who testified against Smollett, said his clients could not be more delighted and satisfied with the results. “ Chicago police are right, said Gloria Rodriguez. ___ Associated Press reporter Sophia Tareen contributed to this report. ___ Discover full coverage of the access points in the Jussie Smollett case.

