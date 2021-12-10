Police respond to threat at Hollywood high school





HOLLYWOOD, CA Police responded to a threat, later deemed not to be credible, at Palisades Charter High School on Monday.

A group of students on campus shared an email sent to the Hollywood high school community saying the school was investigating an unreliable threat on Sunday and that it would increase security on Monday as a precaution. The Hollywood High incident was just one of many determined not to be credible threats to reach Los Angeles County high schools this week.

Los Angeles Police responded to threats at Fairfax High School, Palisades Charter High School and Hamilton High School on Monday, police said. Santa Monica Police also responded to a “disturbing social media post” on Snapchat at Santa Monica High School Monday morning, Samohi principal Antonio Shelton said. Snapchat’s “threatening” message to Samohi was determined to have no connection with the other three, and a student was kicked off campus and searched early Monday morning.

Fairfax High School was put on lockdown on Monday, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Unified School District said. Police investigated and searched the campus and found no evidence of a credible threat. School resumed the rest of the day on Monday, the spokesperson said. Police determined the four threats were not credible, but it is not clear whether the incidents at Fairfax High, Hamilton High or Pali High were related. “At LA Unified, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. LA Unified takes all threats to our school community very seriously, ”said a spokesperson for LAUSD. There was also some confusion over what appeared to be a threat at St. Monica Catholic High School on Monday. The Santa Monica Police Department determined that the perceived threat involved a northern California school of the same name, Drati said.

Despite this, St. Monica Catholic High School in Santa Monica canceled in-person instruction on Tuesday. Related: Santa Monica students return to campus; Other schools see the threats It is not known whether Samohi, Hollywood High or Hamilton High were taken into custody. A student from Palisades High School shared a video of students leaving the school, although it is not clear whether this shows a formal lockdown or just an evacuation. A student at Buena Park High School was arrested on Monday on suspicion of posting a threat to the school. The school went to campus on Monday after police located the student who posted the threat on Sunday. The suspect found a photo online of a person holding a gun and posted it on the TikTok social media app with the threat: “Don’t come to school tomorrow if you (want) to live “, Buena Park police sergeant. Chad Waver said.

The investigation follows a shooting that killed four students and injured many more at a high school in Oxford, Michigan. It is the deadliest school shooting since 2018, according to Education Week. Patch has contacted Palisades Charter High School and Fairfax High School for comment. City News Service contributed to this story.

