Legally Blonde kicks off Friday | Entertainment

MARYVILLE, Mo. Just three weeks after being postponed by the Maryville R-II District Administration, Maryville High School’s production of Legally Blonde The Musical, is expected to entertain audiences on Friday December 10 and Saturday December 11 at Lee and the Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts.
The Forum contacted the administration of the secondary school for more information and learned from principal Jacqui Conn that the school is in continuous correspondence with the licensee of plays, Music Theater International, about potential changes in production.
MHS director Thom Alvarez confirmed to the Forum last week that the district had submitted changes requiring MTI approval.
While no changes were made to the backdrops or sets, the district made some changes to the costumes and choreography, Conn said. It is not known if other changes have been made.
Everything we do will be with MTI’s consent, Conn said in an email to the Forum. We will not go into the details of specific changes.
The musical was originally scheduled to have its first performance on November 18, but after a school board meeting on the evening of November 17, the play was postponed. Superintendent Becky Albrecht told the Forum the next day that she had asked the school board for permission to postpone production due to concerns she had over material she did not consider appropriate for the class.
Two weeks ago, a source close to the production told the Forum that some of the objections had been related to the use of words such as slut, the length of some girls’ dresses, and the content of the song There! Just there! which includes repeated words asking if a character is gay or European. At this time, it is not known if this song has been deleted or if it will be played instead of being sung.
In the email to The Forum, Conn explained that during the few rehearsals they had left before performances, she wanted actors who had put in a lot of time and effort to be able to focus on the production.
She noted that the play is really about its main character, Elle Woods, learning and showing others the empowering lesson of being true to yourself.
We have a group of very talented high school students eager to share this positive message with the community of Maryville, Conn wrote.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and shows begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 10 and Saturday, December 11 at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets cost $ 10. Seats are limited to the first 695 people each evening.
