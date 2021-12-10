Actor Jussie Smollett convicted of faking hate crime | people





El actor Jussie Smollett, in Chicago, Illinois. SCOTT OLSON (AFP) Actor Jussie Smollett, who was one of the stars of the series Empire, was convicted of faking a hate crime against himself in what prosecutors called an attempt to gain sympathy and advance his career. Authorities have claimed that Smollett, who is openly gay, lied to police when he told them he was approached by two masked men on a Chicago street in January 2019. The men, according to the actor, threw a rope around his neck and also. threw chemicals. In addition, the alleged attackers shouted expressions in support of then-United States President Donald Trump. Jussie Smollett, 39, was arrested a month after reporting the alleged attack. Police said the TV star paid two brothers $ 3,500 to stage the attack in a bid to boost his popularity. Initially he pleaded not guilty to six counts, however brothers Adimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo said Smollett paid them to participate in the simulated attack and even taught them how to attack. Police arrested Smollett a month after the alleged assault, claiming he paid two brothers $ 3,500 to stage the attack in an effort to raise awareness in the entertainment world. He ultimately pleaded not guilty to six counts of misconduct. The two brothers, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, said Smollett paid them to participate in a fake attack and taught them how to attack it. During the trial, an emergency doctor who treated Smollett on the night of the alleged bombing told the jury that the actor suffered actual injuries. After the scandal, the career of the actor changed: he lost his role in the last season of Empire of the Fox Smollett network, who in the series played Jamal Lyon, a homosexual singer-songwriter, son of a hip-hop businessman, faced with the dilemma of having to divide his empire between his three descendants. Subscribe here to bulletin of EL PAS America and receive all the informative keys of the current situation in the region

